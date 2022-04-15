Cade Snelson didn’t have to score to make an impact, though his early goal did loom large in the second half.
Almost as large as his seemingly endless energy. Drew Shelton’s second goal of the match proved to be the game winner, as Greeneville held on for a 3-2 win over Christian Academy of Knoxville Thursday night at Burley Stadium.
“(Snelson) wasn’t just all over the place, he was 90 miles an hour all over the place,” Greene Devils coach Jerry Graham said. “He created a lot of havoc on their back line the second half. That was part of the reason why they couldn’t build up.”
In the 10th minute, Snelson found himself in the perfect spot. Loyal to his backside position, Snelson took a throw-in from Brady Quillen and finished it from the 6-yard box.
Quillen’s second assist went to Shelton in the 49th minute. On a free kick opportunity, Shelton took Quillen’s pass after a deflection and scored from inside the 18, breaking the 2-2 tie.
“Drew, he’s good under pressure,” Graham said. “That left foot, he just delivers quality … Brady gave him a good ball in there.”
Shelton’s first goal came on a penalty kick in the 27th minute, which put the Greene Devils (6-4-1) ahead 2-1.
But the lead didn’t last. Weston Parker scored from the top of the 18 on an empty net in the 28th minute, after Greeneville had tried to clear the ball.
Aiden Creech did save six CAK shots to get the win on goal.
And unlike Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Unicoi County where Greeneville had numerous looks but couldn’t find the net, the Greene Devils capitalized on their chances against CAK (7-3). The Warriors’ loss ended their six-game winning streak.
“That’s one of the problems we’ve been struggling with in our attacking third is just finishing and capitalizing on those,” Graham said. “We were able to finally finish them a little tonight.”
Graham also praised the effort of Austin Beets, particularly whenever Greeneville went to its press.
The Devils took 12 shots on goal Thursday night, four coming from Shelton.
CAK’s first equalizer came in the 21st minute. With the Greene Devils trying to clear the ball from the 18-yard box, a CAK shot deflected off a defender and into the net.
UP NEXT
The Greene Devils host district rival Tennessee High at Burley Stadium on Tuesday.