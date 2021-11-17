With a portion of its team still in the football playoffs, Greeneville still put up an early fight.
But the short-handed Greene Devils couldn’t keep up with Volunteer on opening night, dropping a 68-53 decision at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Reid Satterfield gave the 2020-21 Class 2A state champions a boost with a game-high 27 points. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and shot 11-of-12 at the free throw line.
Nick Thomas scored all eight of his points in the second quarter, helping Greeneville (0-1) close the halftime deficit to 37-29. But the Falcons (1-0) won the third quarter 17-10 to build a comfortable lead.
Jon Wes Lovelace knocked down four 3-pointers and matched Cason Christian with 14 points to lead Volunteer. Heath Miller added 12 points, and Andrew Knittel had 11.
Greeneville faces Fulton on Saturday at Anderson County High School, with start time set for 6 p.m.
G 8 21 10 14 — 53
V 23 14 17 14 — 68
G (53): Reid Satterfield 27, Nick Thomas 8, JD Woolsey 7, Brayden Kennedy 5, Austin Beets 2, Draven Taylor 2, Dominic Tweed 2.
V (68): Cason Christian 14, Jon Wes Lovelace 14, Heath Miller 12, Andrew Knittel 11, Garrison Barrett 9, Joltin Harrison 3, Elijah Rogers 3, Connor Haynes 2.
3-pointers: Jon Wes Lovelace 4, Andrew Knittel 2, Reid Satterfield 2, Joltin Harrison, Brayden Kennedy, Elijah Rogers.