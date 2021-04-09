JOHNSON CITY — The greatness of a team can be measured by its ability to overcome adversity.
Playing with a depleted roster due to COVID-19 protocols, injuries and a suspension, the Class 2A Greeneville Greene Devils rolled to a season sweep of Class 3A power Science Hill 7-4 at Cardinal Park on Thursday night.
The Greene Devils played with just 12 players. They were missing four due to close contact with a COVID-positive person, another due to injury, and another who was serving the first of a two-game suspension after being ejected in a loss at Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday.
In addition, senior Will Hurley was relegated to DH duties by arm soreness and senior Adrian Bundy played with an injured right eye after taking a cleat to the face in a win over West Greene on Tuesday.
“With us coming in here so shorthanded, I think it honestly boosted our confidence,” said senior outfielder Ayden Cheney. “It kind of took away the pressure of, ‘We have our whole team, we’ve got to win this game.’
“It was just like, ‘Let’s have fun, take hacks and hit the ball.’ That’s what we did and we got the win.”
A night after being one-hit and shut out 4-0 at Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville cranked out 12 hits. The Greene Devils also got stellar pitching from Hunter Richards and Avery Collins, who were backed by sparkling defense.
“Maybe this is the way we should approach everything?” Greeneville coach Andy Collins said with a chuckle. “The last few games have been ‘How much positive energy can we get out there on the field?’ I think that really showed against D-B the night before. I thought that was a very well-played game and we carried that over to tonight.”
Greeneville, which also defeated Science Hill 5-2 at home on March 30, improves to 12-4. The Hilltoppers fall to 10-7.
Making his second start of the week, Richards (3-0) pitched four innings for the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, walked one and struck out two.
Richards also pitched a five-inning win at West Greene on Monday.
Avery Collins worked the final three innings for the save. He gave up two hits, an unearned run, walked none and struck out three.
“Hunter definitely set the tone,” Andy Collins said. “When you come in and throw strikes and get after them like he did, that let’s the whole team know behind you, ‘Hey, we’re going to be OK.’
“I think everybody for a moment there when the game started was saying, ‘How is this going to go?’ Hunter got on the mound and answered that, and Avery came in and threw strikes, which is the name of the game.”
The Greeneville lineup had five players starting in positions they haven’t normally started in this season.
After starting at third base most of the season, Bundy got his first start at second and was flawless there before going behind the plate for the final three innings.
Sophomore Caden Fillers got his first varsity start at third; junior AJ Smith got his first varsity start in left field; Cheney, who normally starts in left, started in center; and sophomore Parker Shipley, normally a non-starter, started in right. And after the first inning, Smith and Shipley flipped spots.
Turns out, the makeshift defensive alignment by Greeneville’s coaching staff worked wonders. The Greene Devils made just one defensive miscue and turned in two dazzling plays.
The first highlight-reel effort came in the fifth inning when Smith robbed Science Hill’s Braden Ramsey of an extra-base hit with an under-handed grab on the run in the right-field corner.
The other came in the sixth when Cheney corralled a drive off the wall in center, hit shortstop Trey Massengill with a cut-off throw, and Massengill fired to Fillers at third, who was in perfect position to tag out Science Hill’s Cole Torbett trying to stretch a triple.
“It’s awesome seeing these underclassmen step up in situations they haven’t been in before,” Cheney said. “AJ gets a start in right field and makes just an amazing play, and Caden was everywhere he needed to be at third.”
Greeneville struck for five hits and three runs in the top of the first inning and led throughout.
Cheney reached on a one-out double to center field, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right by Avery Collins for a 1-0 lead.
Hurley followed with a single to right to put runners on first and second, and Walker Townsley lined a single over shortstop to score Avery Collins for a 2-0 lead.
After Hurley and Townsley moved to third and second on a ground out, Bundy ripped a shot to second for an infield hit that plated Hurley to make it 3-0.
Science Hill pulled within 3-1 in the bottom of the first when Jack Torbett tripled to center and scored on a ground out.
Greeneville took a 4-1 lead with a run in the fourth. Massengill lifted a two-out double down the right-field line and scored when Cheney lined a single to center.
In the bottom of the fourth, Science Hill’s Jaxon Diamond launched a two-run home run over the wall in left on a first-pitch fastball from Richards to pull the Hilltoppers within 4-3.
Greeneville extended its lead to 7-3 with three runs in the sixth.
The Greene Devils put runners on second and third when Smith reached on a one-out single and Massengill doubled to left. Cheney followed with a double to center that scored both runners to make it 6-3.
Cheney then moved to third on a ground out and scored on a double just inside the right-field line by Hurley for the 7-3 lead.
Science Hill pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth for the game’s final margin. Jack Torbett doubled to left, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Bundy blocked the ball but had his throw to third skip into left field.
Cheney finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, and now leads Greeneville with 16 RBI on the season.
“I’ve put a lot of time in the cage the past couple days because there has been something wrong with my swing,” said Cheney, who has batted in the two hole the past two games after hitting cleanup most of the season. “The two hole just kind of opens things up for me. I’m not seeing a bunch of curveballs in a row there. I’m seeing more fastballs, which opens up more opportunities.”
Hurley was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Massengill wound up 2-for-3 with two doubles.
Science Hill starter Dustin Eatmon took the loss. In 3 2/3 innings, the right-hander gave up seven hits, four runs, walked two and struck out five.
Greeneville will host Morristown West at 2 p.m. Saturday at Dale Alexander Field.