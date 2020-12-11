With the girls game between Grainger and South Greene postponed due to positive COVID-19 results on the Lady Grizzlies’ team, the boys had the spotlight all to themselves on Friday night.
In a quality contest, the Rebels had chances to claim the lead several times in the second half but never could get over the hump as Grainger held on for a 55-46 victory.
South Greene tied the contest on five occasions only to see the Grizzlies have an answer on the other end.
Rebels assistant coach Derek Dyer, who was filling in for coach Terry Hoese, said his team inched so close to gaining the lead and momentum but it remained elusive.
“It was back and forth for the majority of the game but we never could break across to get the lead,” Dyer said. “We would tie it up and get a cut back but just couldn’t get over the top. It was a battle constantly.”
According to a text to The Sun from Hoese, he and four South Greene players are out with COVID issues. Another player was out Friday due to a stomach virus and another player is out with a knee injury.
Hoese texted that his return date is Dec. 19. He also texted that two players with COVID issues could return next week, and the two others could return around Dec. 24.
“(Missing players) affected the depth and we had to really start running rotations through to try to keep some people fresh to start that fourth quarter,” he said. “When you get into the subbing part of the game, it makes it tough to keep everyone fresh and ready to go and keep their legs under them.”
Chandler Fillers led South Greene with 12 points, and Preston Bailey and Ty Bailey both added eight points.
Grainger was led by Jaxon Williams’ 14 points. Emmanuel Atkins and Tristan Warfield chipped in 13 points, and Logan Foster had 10.
The game was tight early as Preston Bailey tied the game 8-8 on an athletic reverse move with just over two minutes to go in the opening period.
Grainger held the Rebels to only one field goal the rest of the period, that coming from Fillers late to make it 16-11 Grizzlies.
South Greene caught its second wind in the second frame and came back to tie the game at 22 when Fillers scored on a nifty move and Preston Bailey hit two free throws.
Grainger responded, however, with six straight points and later went up at the half 31-28.
Fillers had a layup when he went streaking down the lane to knot the game for the fifth time as the score stood 34-34 in the third.
The Grizzlies were able to regain the lead and keep the Rebels at bay until Foster scored on a putback with 10 seconds remaining in the third period to give the visitors from Rutledge a 41-38 advantage.
Grainger was able to hit some big shots, which included an off-balance shot by Ty Overbay on an inbounds play and a 3-pointer by Atkins that gave the Grizzlies a six-point lead.
The Rebels had good looks at shots down the stretch but they just wouldn’t go down. Grainger was able to grab the rebounds, get to the line where they connected on seven of their 10 freebies and pulled away in the final minute for the 55-46 victory.
South Greene will play at David Crockett on Dec. 18.