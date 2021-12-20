ROGERSVILLE — Few things are coming easy for South Greene.
Four players missed Monday’s game due to illness. And Rebels coach Terry Hoese learned during pregame warmups that a fifth would miss due to injury.
South Greene overcame those hurdles on Day 2 of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee High School, taking down Prestonsburg, Ky., 56-45.
Three of the eight players South Greene (5-9) dressed for the game hit double figures, led by Luke Myers’ 23-point effort.
Myers opened the fourth quarter with two baskets, both coming after a spin move in the paint. He banked in a runner with 5:54 remaining to give the Rebels a 46-31 lead.
The Blackcats got within 46-38 before South Greene pulled away at the foul line.
“Honestly, I’m just tickled to death to come out with a win,” Hoese said. “I’ll take it. We’ve got a lot of things we need to do a lot better. We’re not getting out running the court, just not clean right now. Everything is a struggle.”
Clint Lamb added 14 points for the Rebels, including a 10-of-16 effort at the foul line. His and-one late in the third quarter made it 40-27 and capped a 12-3 run that began with a Chandler Fillers jump shot.
T.J. Buckner hit three second-quarter layups before finishing with 10 points, including a wide-open layup with 40 seconds left for a 56-42 lead. Four of Buckner’s points came on second chances.
“T.J. had spurts where he played really well,” Hoese said. “Clint sees the floor extremely well. He’s a true point guard and he’s able to score a little bit. If you’re open, he’ll find you. That’s what I’m trying to get these guys to understand, get in an open spot. He’ll find you.”
Prestonsburg never trailed in the first quarter and built a 7-3 lead before Conner Marshall’s 3-pointer. Lamb’s runner pulled the Rebels even 13-13 and South Greene didn’t fall behind again.
“They screened us to death,” Hoese said. “We just tried to start jumping the picks … we had people out of position out of that matchup zone all night.”
Wesley Salisbury led the Blackcats’ balanced scoring with 10 points.
SG 13 12 15 16 — 56
P 13 6 10 16 — 45
SG (56): Luke Myers 23, Clint Lamb 14, T.J. Buckner 10, Chandler Fillers 6, Conner Marshall 3.
P (45): Wesley Salisbury 10, Jacob Slone 9, Grant Varney 7, Connor Napier 6, Logan Boyd 4, Brian Halbert 4, Caleb Lawson 3, Jon Little 2.
3-pointers: Caleb Lawson, Conner Marshall, Jacob Slone.
UP NEXT
South Greene takes on Glenwood (Ala.) for fifth place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.