FRANKLIN — Coach Randy Shelton expected a “dogfight,” but he liked Greeneville’s chances if the Greene Devils could reach the home stretch of weight classes.
Signal Mountain wouldn’t allow it.
The Eagles won their first TSSAA dual wrestling state championship, defeating Greeneville 39-36 for the Class A title on Saturday night at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.
It marked the fourth dual wrestling state runner-up finish in Greeneville history, and first time reaching the state championship since 2017.
After dropping the 220-pound match, Signal Mountain (21-0) won the next eight weight classes in a row. At 145 pounds, Cole Jenkins sealed the title by scoring two takedowns and taking a 5-4 decision over Noah Murray (16-12). The win gave the Eagles a 39-6 lead, allowing them to forfeit their final five matches.
Of Greeneville’s four nationally ranked wrestlers, only one saw an opponent in the state championship match.
”Very frustrating when three of your four nationally ranked kids never get to see a wrestling match,” Shelton said. “Those guys did an outstanding job. They fought hard for each other. You could tell they were fired up and really wanted to win a state championship. Hats off to Signal Mountain.”
Carson Dupill (37-8) was the only nationally ranked Greene Devil to face an opponent. He scored a takedown in his match but dropped a 4-2 decision to Joseph Uhorchuk — the No. 2 ranked 106-pounder in Tennessee.
Zac Chrisman (16-3) got the Greene Devils off to a solid start, scoring a fall in 1:52 for a 6-0 lead. But Greeneville couldn’t win another match until the forfeits at the end. Chrisman finished 3-0 on Saturday with two pins, also defeating Fairview’s Sam Hammon by decision, 8-1.
“Incredible hard worker,” Shelton said of Chrisman. “Quiet, strong leadership. He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
Cooper Johnson (15-7) and Murray were the only other Greene Devils to avoid being pinned.
“That’s got to hurt, got to burn in their soul for the next three weeks,” said Shelton, whose Greene Devils now turn their attention to individual competition. “You’ve got to let (this loss) be your motivation on the days you don’t want to work, that you don’t want to get out of bed and go lift.”
WHAT A RUN
After cruising past Munford 50-24 in the quarterfinal round, Greeneville took down defending state champion Fairview 38-32 in the semifinal round.
Kodiak Cannedy (25-2), Hunter Mason (18-1) and Colin Dupill (34-4) all finished the day 3-0, all three taking forfeit wins against Signal Mountain. Colin Dupill also earned a forfeit against Munford before winning by tech fall against Fairfiew’s Malachi Bennett.
Mason needed a combined 57 seconds to pin both of his opponents. Cannedy followed his opening pin against Munford’s Jermyah Davis with a 16-3 major decision over Fairview’s Marco Pukl.
Ronan Johnson (10-4) also stood out to Shelton, winning his 106-pound matches by tech fall and major decision before bumping up to 113 in the championship.
LeAndre Dabney (8-2) and Malik Harris (15-9) each scored a fall, Dabney against Munford’s Carter Sisco and Harris against Fairview’s Julian Johnson. Cooper Johnson earned a 14-4 major decision over Fairview’s Keegan Seaver.
UP NEXT
Greeneville wrestles in the Region 1-A individual championships at Sullivan East on Saturday.
CHAMPIONSHIP
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN 39
GREENEVILLE 36
220 — Zac Chrisman (GHS) won by fall over Jacob Winchester, 1:52 (6-0)
285 — Daniel Odom (SM) won by fall over John Chapman, 0:57 (6-6)
106 — Joseph Uhorchuk (SM) won by decision over Carson Dupill, 4-2 (6-9)
113 — Ethan Uhorchuk (SM) won by fall over Ronan Johnson, 0:48 (6-15)
120 — Noah Shriner (SM) won by fall over LeAndre Dabney, 2:40 (6-21)
126 — Jackson Owens (SM) won by decision over Cooper Johnson, 7-3 (6-24)
132 — Caleb Uhorchuk (SM) won by fall over Malik Harris, 5:42 (6-30)
138 — Ian Bryant (SM) won by fall over Charles Dabney, 5:41 (6-36)
145 — Cole Jenkins (SM) won by decision over Noah Murray, 5-4 (6-39)
152 — Hunter Mason (GHS) won by forfeit (12-39)
160 — Colin Dupill (GHS) won by forfeit (18-39)
170 — Paul Anderson (GHS) won by forfeit (24-39)
182 — Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) won by forfeit (30-39)
195 — Ross Cornelius (GHS) won by forfeit (36-39)
QUARTERFINALS
GREENEVILLE 50
MUNFORD 24
182 — Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) won by fall over Jermyah Davis, 3:06 (6-0)
195 — Andrew Fletcher (M) won by fall over Ross Cornelius, 3:17 (6-6)
220 — Zac Chrisman (GHS) won by fall over Tyler Hanner, 3:15 (12-6)
285 — John Chapman (GHS) won by decision over Christin Lemons, 2-0 (15-6)
106 — Ronan Johnson (GHS) won by tech fall over Donnie Smith, 15-0 (20-6)
113 — Carson Dupill (GHS) won by fall over Zane Pierce, 1:06 (26-6)
120 — LeAndre Dabney (GHS) won by fall over Carter Sisco, 1:46 (32-6)
126 — Justin Cavanaugh (M) won by decision over Cooper Johnson, 7-2 (32-9)
132 — Wemawamungu Moktani (M) won by forfeit (32-15)
138 — Christian Perez (M) won by fall over Charles Dabney, 1:47 (32-21)
145 — Quenston Davis (M) won by decision over Noah Murray, 10-8 (32-24)
152 — Hunter Mason (GHS) won by fall over Joshua Davis, 0:31 (38-24)
160 — Colin Dupill (GHS) won by forfeit (44-24)
170 – Angus Herrell (GHS) won by forfeit (50-24)
SEMIFINALS
GREENEVILLE 38
FAIRVIEW 32
195 — Kendrick Curtis (F) won by fall over Ross Cornelius, 1:14 (0-6)
220 — Zac Chrisman (GHS) won by decision over Sam Hammon, 8-1 (3-6)
285 — Jacob Clevenger (F) won by fall over John Chapman, 0:14 (3-12)
106 — Ronan Johnson (GHS) won by major decision over Walker Crow, 14-5 (7-12)
113 — Carson Dupill (GHS) won by fall over Michael Maguire, 0:41 (13-12)
120 — Josh Helm (F) won by decision over LeAndre Dabney, 10-7 (13-15)
126 — Cooper Johnson (GHS) won by major decision over Keegan Seaver, 14-4 (17-15)
132 — Malik Harris (GHS) won by fall over Julian Johnson, 3:09 (23-15)
138 — Troy Sexton (F) won by fall over Charles Dabney, 1:34 (23-21)
145 — Blake Mitchell (F) won by fall over Noah Murray, 3:15 (23-27)
152 — Hunter Mason (GHS) won by fall over John Spicer, 0:26 (29-27)
Unsportsmanlike conduct Fairview, minus-1 (29-26)
160 — Colin Dupill (GHS) won by tech fall over Malachi Bennett, 23-8 (34-26)
170 — Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) won by major decision over Marco Pukl, 16-3 (38-26)
182 — Kendrick Curtis (F) won by forfeit (38-32)