Greeneville’s Chloe Marsh has been named to the TSWA Class 2A all-state volleyball team, while South Greene’s Jordyn Roderick, Addison Williams, Macey Snapp and Sydney Gentry, and North Greene’s Kylie Keffer have been named to the Class A all-state team.

South Greene posted a 41-4 record in 2021 and defeated Summertown in the Class A state championship match. It’s the Lady Rebels’ first state title.

North Greene earned its fourth state tournament berth and first since 2011. The Lady Huskies finished 21-16.

Marsh led Greeneville to a 23-7 record, including a season-ending loss to Tennessee High in the semifinals of the Region 1-2A tournament.

2021 Volleyball All-State CLASS 2A

OH: Nya Browne, Hume-Fogg, Sr.

OH: McKenna Hayes, East Hamilton, Sr.

OH: Chloe Marsh, Greeneville, Jr.

OH: Ellie Smith, Lexington, Jr.

MH: Jayce Braden, Anderson County, Sr.

MH: Riley Nelson, Sullivan East, Sr.

MH: Sanaa Williams, Hume-Fogg, Sr.

MH: Katie Grace Willis, Dyer County, Sr.

LIB: Bella Archie, Crockett County, Sr.

LIB: Leah Freeman, Anderson County, Sr.

LIB: Carlee Lowry, Signal Mountain, Fr.

S: Kylie Atchison, Lexington, Jr.

S: Jesye Bragado, Dyer County, Sr.

S: Carley Fields, Lawrence County, Sr.

S: Mia Hoback, Sullivan East, Sr.

CLASS A

OH: Addie Dodd, Eagleville, So.

OH: Carlee Emerson, Summertown, Sr.

OH: Jordyn Roderick, South Greene, Jr.

OH: McKenzie Parks, Sale Creek, So.

OH: Addison Williams, South Greene, Sr.

MH: Katie Burdette, Summertown, Sr.

MH: Ava Higgins, Sale Creek, So.

MH: Kylie Keffer, North Greene, Sr.

MH: Karly Weathers, Loretto, Sr.

LIB: Briley Dover, Loretto, Jr.

LIB: Hannah Hailey, Eagleville, Sr.

LIB: Macey Snapp, South Greene, Jr.

S: Caiti Beth Gallaher, Summertown, Sr.

S: Sydney Gentry, South Greene, Sr.

S: Karma Jones, Sale Creek, 8th