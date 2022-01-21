Greeneville’s Chloe Marsh has been named to the TSWA Class 2A all-state volleyball team, while South Greene’s Jordyn Roderick, Addison Williams, Macey Snapp and Sydney Gentry, and North Greene’s Kylie Keffer have been named to the Class A all-state team.
South Greene posted a 41-4 record in 2021 and defeated Summertown in the Class A state championship match. It’s the Lady Rebels’ first state title.
North Greene earned its fourth state tournament berth and first since 2011. The Lady Huskies finished 21-16.
Marsh led Greeneville to a 23-7 record, including a season-ending loss to Tennessee High in the semifinals of the Region 1-2A tournament.
2021 Volleyball All-State CLASS 2A
OH: Nya Browne, Hume-Fogg, Sr.
OH: McKenna Hayes, East Hamilton, Sr.
OH: Chloe Marsh, Greeneville, Jr.
OH: Ellie Smith, Lexington, Jr.
MH: Jayce Braden, Anderson County, Sr.
MH: Riley Nelson, Sullivan East, Sr.
MH: Sanaa Williams, Hume-Fogg, Sr.
MH: Katie Grace Willis, Dyer County, Sr.
LIB: Bella Archie, Crockett County, Sr.
LIB: Leah Freeman, Anderson County, Sr.
LIB: Carlee Lowry, Signal Mountain, Fr.
S: Kylie Atchison, Lexington, Jr.
S: Jesye Bragado, Dyer County, Sr.
S: Carley Fields, Lawrence County, Sr.
S: Mia Hoback, Sullivan East, Sr.
CLASS A
OH: Addie Dodd, Eagleville, So.
OH: Carlee Emerson, Summertown, Sr.
OH: Jordyn Roderick, South Greene, Jr.
OH: McKenzie Parks, Sale Creek, So.
OH: Addison Williams, South Greene, Sr.
MH: Katie Burdette, Summertown, Sr.
MH: Ava Higgins, Sale Creek, So.
MH: Kylie Keffer, North Greene, Sr.
MH: Karly Weathers, Loretto, Sr.
LIB: Briley Dover, Loretto, Jr.
LIB: Hannah Hailey, Eagleville, Sr.
LIB: Macey Snapp, South Greene, Jr.
S: Caiti Beth Gallaher, Summertown, Sr.
S: Sydney Gentry, South Greene, Sr.
S: Karma Jones, Sale Creek, 8th