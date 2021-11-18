ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball raked in the South Atlantic Conference honors, including Emiah Burrows as Player of the Year and Danielle Marante as Coach of the Year.
Burrowes joins Carli Pigza, Carly Sosnowski, Elise Carmichael and Raeley Matthews on the All-Conference teams as well.
This ties the most honorees for Tusculum since joining the SAC.
Burrowes is just the second Pioneer to earn SAC Player of the Year honors, joining Vivian Lacy in 2007. She is also the first in program history to earn both the Freshman and Player of the Year laurel during her career.
Burrowes is the first TU first-teamer in five years as well. The Wesley Chapel, North Carolina, native claimed two SAC Offensive Player of the Week accolades during the season, alongside two Female Athlete of the Week and one Female Athlete of the Month within the Tusculum athletic department.
Burrowes, a junior outside hitter, led the Pioneers with 281 kills on a season-best .273 hitting percentage, adding 197 digs, 27 total blocks, 17 service aces, and seven assists. She recorded a career-high 23 kills at Mars Hill and 19 digs against Carson-Newman. Burrowes finished the regular season with nine double-doubles.
Marante collects the program’s third SAC Coach of the Year laurel and is only the second honoree. Tusculum’s third-year mentor led the Pioneers to their first SAC championship this season, a top-seed in the conference tournament, and two consecutive weeks atop the NCAA region rankings.
TU finished the regular season with a conference-leading 2.05 service aces per set average and are in the top-50 nationally in aces per set, win-loss percentage, and opponent hitting percentage. Marante has also coached Division II’s best server in aces per set average (Elise Carmichael).
Pigza had a banner year to earn a place on the second team. The Fort Mill, South Carolina, native played in all 87 sets for TU, racking up a season-best 240 kills on a .244 clip with 49 digs, 39 total blocks, and three assists.
Pigza, a senior right side hitter, was a preseason second team pick, IUP Invitational All-Tournament selection, and a Athlete of the Week choice within the Tusculum athletic department. She throttled Carson-Newman with a career-best 19 kills during the last weekend of the regular season and also tied her best with six digs against the Eagles. This marks Pigza’s second postseason honor by the SAC as she was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2018.
Sosnowski joined Pigza on the second team as the libero honoree. The graduate student from Oxford, Florida, also played in every set for Tusculum, notching a team-best 435 digs on an even five digs per set rate, 65 assists, 23 aces, and three kills from the back row.
Sosnowski recorded her 1,000th career dig in October, needing less than two full seasons to complete the feat. She was named the tournament MVP of the IUP Invitational, earned SAC Defensive Player of the Week honors once, and a Female Athlete of The Week laurel within the Tusculum athletic department.
Sosnowski came up big against Queens, scooping up a career-best 31 digs. She recorded double-digit digs in all but one match this season, including 18-straight.
Carmichael was named to the third team list, her second career SAC postseason accolade after her freshman team honor in 2019. The setter from Avon, Indiana, leads Division II in aces per set (0.71) and ranks fifth in total service aces with 59.
Carmichael started every match in 2021 to total 511 assists (6.16 per set), 148 digs, and three kills. To finish the regular season, she landed at least one ace in 22 consecutive matches, with a career-high of six in four of them.
Carmichael also reached double-digit assists in the final 22 matches, including tying her collegiate-best of 37 at Mars Hill. She scooped up a personal-best 14 digs versus Carson-Newman to notch her fourth career double-double. On the season, Carmichael earned a Female Athlete of the Month and a Female Athlete of the Week within the Tusculum athletic department to cap off her junior year. She is only the third player in program history to record 1,000 assists and 100 aces.
Matthews made the third team, alongside Carmichael, in her first season as a Pioneer. The outside hitter from Okeechobee, Florida, collected 226 digs, 224 kills, 35 aces, 19 assists, and 19 total blocks during her junior campaign. After her weekend debut in a TU uniform, Matthews earned the weekly SAC offensive player and Female Athlete of the Week within the Tusculum athletic department. She recorded seven double-doubles in the regular season. She upped her career-high in digs to 20 against the in-state Eagles, kills to 19 on Senior Night, and aces to five versus Coker.
Top-seeded Tusculum will face No. 4 seed Lenoir-Rhyne at 4 p.m. Friday at the Rock Hill Sport and Event Center in South Carolina for a spot in the SAC title match.
Pioneers First In Poll
INDIANAPOLIS — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team goes 3-for-3 in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional rankings, earning the top spot each week.
Tusculum (19-4) is one of six SAC teams named, which also includes No. 2 Wingate (22-3), No. 3 Anderson (20-6), No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne (19-7), No. 6 Mars Hill (21-11), and No. 8 Carson-Newman (18-13).
The Peach Belt Conference is responsible for three: No. 5 Flagler (20-4), No. 7 Augusta (20-8), and No. 9 USC Aiken (17-8). Conference Carolinas had its leader remain in the rankings, No. 10 Francis Marion (19-10).
This is the final ranking before selections are made.
The selection show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday with a stream on ncaa.com. The NCAA Southeast Regional host will also be revealed the same day.
Eight teams will be selected to participate in the regional Dec. 2-5, with the champions from the SAC, Conference Carolinas and the PBC each receiving automatic bids.
The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and can be found at www.ncaa.com/rankings/volleyball-women/d2/regional-rankings.