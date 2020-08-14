The former EMD Outlaws ruled the roost July 25 at Cherokee Race Park for the annual Big Dean Hawkins Memorial Race.
Todd Smith and Brian Caldwell took the first and runner-up spots respectively in the no box class. Both drivers maneuvered their racers without defeat from the fourth round of action.
Caldwell in his bright orange Chevy Malibu got a bit antsy in the finals, turning on the red at the starting line and curbing the fastest time of 6.26. Smith took the win in his Chevy S10 with a time of 7.16.
Tyler Deskins took the pro class in his rail over Scott Sanders. Deskins put Dean Williams out in the fourth round, had a bye in the fifth and put J.D. Jackson out in the semifinals with a 4.85.
Sanders had the bye. In the finals, Sanders in his rainbow color rail lined beside Deskins – his good friend – with a 5.36. His rail was consistent all night but Deskins pulled by him at the stripe.
Hunter Sanders took the win in juniors.
JULY 18
A large crowd watched 45-50 cars in each class of pro and foot brake. A lot of cars expected to be serious threats were eliminated early.
By Round 6 in no box, Cory Smith, Ricky Wheeler and Randy Walters were on a mission to win. Walters had the bye into the finals. Smith, driving Todd Smith’s S10, eliminated Wheeler in the semis. In the finals, Smith turned on the red bulb handing the win to Walters.
In the pro class, Dustin Light was the man on a mission en route to his first win of the season. Light’s 4.91 rail took the strip in every round he ran, including the win. Damien Addington had the same thing in mind in his Ford Probe but came up a little short.
Hunter Sanders took the win in juniors.