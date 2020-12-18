The Greeneville bowling team dropped both the boys and girls matches at Region 2 powerhouse Sevier County on Thursday.
In boys, the Smoky Bears showed they are a contender for a return trip to the state tournament as they jumped to an 8-0 lead and cruised to a 27-0 victory.
The Smoky Bears had an impressive 3585 pin total on senior night. Jameson Whaley led the charge with a 723 series (202, 268, 253), while Caleb Marshall chipped in with a 637 and Christian Brown a 625. The Greene Devils were paced by Cliff Doughty’s 403 series.
In the girls’ match, the Lady Bears jumped to a 7-1 advantage en route to a 25-2 victory. Karissa Lanier’s 435 series, which included a 192, paced the winners. Michaela Parton’s 403 and Maggie Patterson’s 396 assisted in the victory. Leading scores for the Greene Devils were Miranda Delbridge’s 148, Kaylee Wallen’s 143 and Amora Klepper’s 130.
The two teams will square off again at noon Saturday at Holiday Lanes in Johnson City.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL South Greene 57 Chuckey-Doak 30
Jase Roderick pumped in a game-high 23 points for South Greene, while Trey Gentry had 10 and Cayden Fillers chipped in nine.
Ryland Grindstaff led Chuckey-Doak with 10 points.
South Greene also won the JV game 45-9 behind 15 points from Will Arrowood. Noah Wright added eight points and Charlie Lane had seven for South.
South Greene 52, Church Hill 28
Roderick scored 15 points and Fillers had 11 for South Greene. Gentry added seven points, and Arrowood and Brendan Lisenby each had six for South.
Owen Miller scored 10 points for Church Hill.
South Greene also won the JV game 31-17. Arrowood scored eight points, and Gavin Dyer and Lane each had seven for South.
Church Hill’s Evan Lukens scored nine points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL Greeneville 38, Ross Robinson 33
Greeneville’s Emma Shelton scored 10 points, while Maria Lyde and Aaliyah Story each added nine.
Greeneville also won the JV game 41-7. Destani Bailey and Genna Renner each scored eight points, and Story had seven.
Greeneville will host John Sevier on Jan. 4.