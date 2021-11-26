Greeneville’s bowling teams stepped out of conference action on Wednesday afternoon and hosted Region 2 opponent Sevier County at Olympia Lanes.
In boys, Sevier County got off to a fast start as Kayden Lamons rolled a 235, Lucas Raney a 192, Eric Underwood a 181 and Will Clabo a 178 to claim a 7-1 advantage. Greeneville was led by Alex Litchfield’s 225 and David Carpenter’s 181.
In the first Baker game, the Smoky Bears extended their lead to 9-1 by winning 200-167. The Greene Devils clawed back by winning the next two Baker games 204-196 and 221-173, cutting the score to 9-5. Sevier County pulled away late in the last two games for an 18-5 win.
In girls, Sevier County took four of the six individual wins, but Greeneville collected the 2 bonus points for pin total, keeping the score knotted 4-4. Molly Bohanan (148) and Emily Maples (130) led Sevier County, while Kaylee Wallen (182) and Sophie McNeese (112) were tops for Greeneville.
The Lady Devils took the first Baker game 126-122 to grab a 6-4 advantage. The Lady Bears pulled back even (6-6) after winning the second Baker game 131-102.
Over the final three games, Sevier County collected wins in close contests to grab a 17-6 win. Greeneville will host Dobyns-Bennett at 4:15 p.m. Monday at Olympia Lanes.