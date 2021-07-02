BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Sock Puppets shook off a three-run deficit for a 4-3 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Thursday.
Greeneville scored all three of its runs in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk by Eddie Micheletti and a two-run single from Jac Crooms.
Burlington cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Bayron Acevedo.
The Sock Puppets tied it 3-3 with two runs in the second. Alexander Haba had an RBI single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by D’Andre Smith.
Smith pushed Burlington to a 4-3 lead with an RBI single in the fourth. He finished 2-for-2 with two RBI.
Burlington’s Cole Reynolds pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings of relief for the win. He gave up two hits, walked none and struck out one.
Greeneville reliever Cameron Wagoner took the loss. In three innings, he gave up three hits, a run, walked two and struck out five.
Chris Williams went 2-for-3 with a walk for the Flyboys.
Greeneville, now 14-10, trails the Bristol State Liners (13-9) by percentage points atop the Appy League West Division standings.
Burlington (9-14-1) is in fifth place in the East.
The Flyboys play at Burlington at 7 p.m. Friday, at Johnson City at 7 p.m. Saturday and will host Johnson City at 7 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park.