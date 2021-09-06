INDIANA, Pa. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team finished the IUP Invitational held Friday and Saturday with a 3-1 record, earning coach Danielle Marante’s squad the championship.
Tusculum’s Carly Sosnowski garnered most valuable player honors and was joined on the all-tournament team by Carli Pigza.
Host Indiana (Pa.) and Ohio Dominican each went 2-2, while Frostburg State ended up winless. Shepherd also finished 3-1, but the Rams lone loss was to the Pioneers. The crucial win gave TU the tiebreaker.
Sosnowski, a graduate student from Oxford, Fla., played in all 14 sets during the weekend. The libero dove around the court to tally 89 digs (5.56 per set), 18 assists and two service aces.
Pigza, a senior from Fort Mill, S.C., also appeared in every frame to collect 45 kills (2.81 pet set) and one assist. Defensively, the right-side hitter racked up 10 total blocks (one solo, nine assists) and nine digs.
CROSS COUNTRY Pioneers Second
The Tusculum University men’s cross country team opened its season with a second-place finish at the Tusculum Open on Friday on the Holston Home Cross Country Course.
Senior Alex Perez finished in fourth place and junior Caleb Archer took sixth for the Pioneers, who accumulated 48 team points to finish second to Lincoln Memorial. The Railsplitters had all five of its scorers place inside the top 10 to finish with 27 points, while Carson-Newman was third with 72 points. Milligan took fourth at 74 points, and Walters State was fifth with 144 points.
Perez ran 16:25.7 over the 5-kilometer course to finish behind race winner Roberto Fajardo of Lincoln Memorial, Raymond Brugmans of Carson-Newman and Mason Johns of Lincoln Memorial. Archer’s time of 16:42.2 was good for sixth place in the field of 35 runners.
Freshman Irving Medina was 11th overall at 17:06.9, followed in 12th by junior Carson Walls at 17:08.1. Freshman Graham Aitken was 15th in 17:16.2, with freshman Evan Bruce taking 18th place at 17:27.8 and sophomore Antonio Aparicio in 20th at 17:43.6.
The Tusculum women did not compete in the women’s event, which saw Lincoln Memorial finish first with 22 points, Carson-Newman in second with 36 points and Walters State third with 78 points. Brooke Foster ran 19:59.5 over the 5K to beat teammate Amelia Lorrey by six seconds for the victory.
The Pioneers will run in the Walters State Invitational on Friday.
MEN’S SOCCER Pioneers Fall
MOBILE, Ala. — Spring Hill College scored two first-half goals and held on for a 2-1 victory over Tusculum University in non-conference men’s soccer on Friday.
The Badgers (1-0-0) built their 2-0 lead on goals from Matthew Moreno in the third minute and Luca Carrese in the 31st minute, but the Pioneers (0-1-0) came on in the second half and pulled within 2-1 as Levi Vasconcelos scored in the 71st minute. Each team finished with 12 shots, with Spring Hill holding a 10-2 edge in the first half and Tusculum returning the favor in the second half.
The Badgers went up 1-0 just 2:52 into the first half as Moreno took a pass from Diogo Sousa and went high past Pioneer keeper Bruno De Freitas. Moreno looked for his second goal in the 15th minute, but De Freitas came up with the save for Tusculum.
Spring Hill had a pair of chances in the 25th minute, as a shot from Sousa was stopped by De Freitas and an attempt by Rafa Passanha caught the crossbar. The Badgers made it 2-0 at 30:18 as a free kick from Moreno led to a goal by Carrese.
Tusculum was held without a shot until the 42nd minute when an attempt from Jean-Pierre Vital was saved by Badger keeper Alessandro Erdelyi. Less than a minute later, Damien Baltide put a shot on target that was also handled by Erdelyi.
The Pioneers came out aggressive to start the second half, as Michele Di Miele put a shot on goal that was stopped by Erdelyi less than 90 seconds into the half. Another shot attempt, off the foot of Vital, went wide to the right in the 49th minute.
Tusculum finally broke through at 70:13 as Vasconcelos scored in his Pioneer debut, with assists to Di Miele and Marc Caceres, cutting the Badgers’ lead to 2-1. Baltide had a shot on goal in the 83rd minute which was stopped by Erdelyi, and the Spring Hill defense did not allow another shot attempt in the final seven minutes.
De Freitas finished with three saves in his first career start in goal for the Pioneers, while Erdelyi had four saves for the Badgers.
Tusculum travels to Lees-McRae at 5 p.m. Tuesday.