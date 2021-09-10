Luke Myers expected to primarily run the ball.
He did lead South Greene in rushing, and Myers would’ve run more often had he not hurt his ankle early.
No big deal. Myers simply relied on his arm instead.
The Rebels’ senior quarterback accounted for six touchdowns, and South Greene retained the Milk Can with a 48-7 win over West Greene on Rebel Hill Friday night.
Aside from a first-half interception, Myers finished nearly flawless. He completed 20-of-26 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 46 yards and three more scores.
“We had a lot of success (passing) so we just stuck to it,” Myers said. “We have athletes everywhere. It’s just a matter of making plays and getting it to them, giving them space to do something with the ball.”
The 2020 2A Mr. Football finalist ran on three of South Greene’s first five plays before hitting two straight passes. The second went for a 34-yard touchdown to Caleb Robinson on a fade.
Myers completed passes to six different receivers in the 48th Battle of the Milk Can. This time, Chandler Fillers emerged as the Rebels’ top target with seven catches for 136 yards.
Two plays after throwing a pick, Myers was back behind center after Clint Lamb intercepted a West Greene pass. Myers then hit Cody Rambo for 17- and 23-yard gains before scoring on a 2-yard keeper for a 14-0 lead.
Lamb found the end zone next, as Myers rolled left and found him on an out pattern. And it took just two plays for Myers to strike again after South Greene’s defense held on fourth-and-1.
After hitting Fillers for 17, Myers threw to Buss on the run for a 20-yard touchdown and a 28-0 halftime lead.
Myers directed the Rebels (2-2) on a five-play drive early in the third quarter. He scored from the 1 after Fillers turned a short pass into a 50-yard gain.
Derek Miller then forced a fumble two plays later, which Jaylen Ingram recovered to set up Buss’ 11-yard touchdown run, building a 42-7 lead.
Myers and Fillers connected one last time for 20 yards on fourth-and-13, and the signal caller kept for a 3-yard touchdown to end the scoring.
SUFFOCATING DEFENSE
South Greene never allowed the Buffaloes (2-1) to get comfortable offensively, holding West Greene to just 69 total yards and four first downs.
“Defense has played really well, lights out all year,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “Give Coach Case credit for what he does with the defense. We’re getting a lot of people to the football. That’s what we need to do.”
Hayden Hartman, Hunter Burkey, Trenton Salisbury, Conner Race, Christian White, Miller and Ingram all had a tackle for loss.
KICKING GAME
West’s Greene’s brightest spots came on special teams. Hunter Gregg grabbed a highlight when he returned the second half kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.
Blair Shelton averaged a solid 34.4 yards on five punts while Ethan Turner, Roger Marshall, Tristin Kelly and Keith Valentine all had a TFL.
Turner, who grabbed an interception, caught two passes from Jaden Gregg for 22 yards. Janson Kesterson rushed for a team-high 34.
FOUR IN A ROW
Myers and his senior teammates finished undefeated in the Battle of the Milk Can with Friday’s win. It’s the first time South Greene had won four straight since winning six consecutive times from 2003-08.
“It’s so competitive, these Milk Can games are,” Myers said. “But to be able to pull it out four years in a row, it’s just really special for this class.”
UP NEXT
West Greene hosts Johnson County, and South Greene travels to Cumberland Gap on Friday.
SG 6-22-14-6 — 48
WG 0-0-7-0 — 7
First Quarter
SG — Caleb Robinson 34-pass from Luke Myers (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SG — Myers 2-run (Myers run)
SG — Clint Lamb 38-pass from Myers (run failed)
SG — Ronan Buss 20-pass from Myers (Myers run)
Third Quarter
WG — Hunter Gregg 76-kickoff return (Blair Shelton kick)
SG — Myers 1-run (kick failed)
SG — Buss 11-run (Jaylen Ingram run)
Fourth Quarter
SG — Myers 3-run (kick failed)
First Downs: SG 27, WG 4
Rushes-Yards: SG 26-110, WG 28-33
Passing: SG 399, WG 36
Comp-Att-Int: SG 20-26-1, WG 4-8-1
Total Offense: SG 509, WG 69
Punts-Avg.: SG 1-44, WG 5-34.4
Fumbles-Lost: SG 1-1, WG 4-2
Penalties-Yards: SG 4-35, WG 3-45