The South Greene Middle School boys basketball team got 12 points from Noah Wright, 11 from Gavin Dyer and nine from Will Arrowood en route to a 47-10 win over West Greene.
South Greene jumped to a 13-0 lead after one quarter and led 27-3 at halftime.
Brant Wilhoit added five points for South Greene, while Jude Dyer, Zachary Mason, Evan Stills, Simons Burns and Cayden Fillers each had two.
GIRLS
SOUTH GREENE 43
WEST GREENE 17
Kortnei Bailey poured in a game-high 18 points for South Greene, which led 13-7 after one quarter, 28-11 at halftime and 38-13 after three.
Nevaeh Davis added seven points for South Greene, Natalie Foshie had six, Clarissa Davis had four, Paisley Brobeck had three, Madison Darnell and Macy Roberts each had two, and Reagan Arrowood had one.
Cassie Hill led West Greene with eight points. Joie Shipley added seven and Nevaeh Fillers had two.
West Greene won the JV game 21-15. Journey Lamons scored nine points for West Greene, while Clarissa Davis scored nine for South Greene.
SOUTH GREENE 49
UNICOI COUNTY 40
Bailey and Roberts each tallied 11 points for South Greene, while Nevaeh Davis had 10.
South Greene led 11-5 after one quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 31-28 after three.
Brobeck added eight points and Foshie had five for South Greene.
Unicoi County won the JV game 30-4.
SOUTH GREENE 41
JOHNSON COUNTY 20
South Greene led just 4-3 after one quarter but pulled away for a 20-10 lead at halftime and a 33-16 lead at the end of three.
Bailey led all scorers with 13 points. Brobeck and Foshie each chipped in seven points.
Johnson County won the JV game 21-17. Clarissa Davis scored a game-high 11 points.