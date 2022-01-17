Cayden Fillers pumped in 16 points and Will Arrowood scored 13 to lead the South Greene Middle School boys basketball team to a 52-31 win over Church Hill last week.
South Greene led 11-5 after one quarter, 23-9 at halftime and 36-15 after three quarters.
Charlie Lane chipped in eight points and Noah Wright finished with six for South Greene.
Church Hill won the JV game 39-34. Wright led South Greene with 24 points.
SOUTH GREENE 34
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 20
Arrowood led South Greene with 14 points, while Fillers scored seven.
South Greene led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, 16-5 at halftime and 22-9 at the end of three.
South Greene also won the JV game, 32-18. Wright led the Rebels with 12 points, Gavin Dyer scored eight and Eli Fillers added six.
GIRLS
CHURCH HILL 43
SOUTH GREENE 39
South Greene got 18 points from Kortnei Bailey, eight from Paisley Brobeck, six from Samantha Birdwell and five from Natalie Foshie.
South Greene jumped to a 9-5 lead after one quarter, trailed 20-16 at halftime and led 32-28 at the end of three.
Church Hill also won the JV game, 25-19. Clarissa Davis scored nine points for South Greene.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 45
SOUTH GREENE 29
Foshie scored 12 points and Bailey had 11 for South Greene, which trailed 12-6 after one quarter, 26-20 at halftime and 33-25 after three.
Sullivan Central won the JV game 31-14. Davis paced South Greene with eight points.