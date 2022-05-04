BRISTOL — More school records fell Tuesday night as South Greene’s boys track and field team won the Anna Cooper Memorial Last Chance Meet at Tennessee High.
The Rebels won the 15-team meet, which featured teams from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with 102 points — 10 more than second-place Volunteer. Chuckey-Doak (35) took eighth place, and West Greene (14) came in 13th.
Isaiah Olson collected two more wins, taking first in the 100-meter dash (10.94) and the 200-meter dash (22.37). Both of those numbers are new SGHS marks.
South Greene’s 4x100 relay team of Olson, Dion Blair, Hunter Burkey and Keshawn Engram won the event with a school-record time of 45.13 seconds.
Jalen Ingram set a new South Greene mark in the long jump, winning it at 21-4.5, while Burkey took first place in the high jump.
Blake May cleared a school-record 11-0 in the pole vault.
On the girls side, Mackenzie Niston set a new SGHS mark in discus (91-6), with Cadence Mancil tying the school record in pole vault (8-6).
Niston’s mark was second only to West Greene’s Abbey Cox, who won the discus with a throw of 99-9.
Macy Hinkle collected another event win for West Greene, clearing 5-0 in the high jump.
The Volunteer girls won the team title with 114 points, while South Greene took fourth with 60.5. West Greene (28) took ninth place, and Chuckey-Doak (26) tied for 10th.