AFTON — Old rivals South Greene and Chuckey-Doak met on the hardwood Friday night, and both schools had a lot to play for, with the Rebels hoping to get a win to stay out of the dreaded No. 4-vs.-No. 5 play-in game for the upcoming district tournament, and the Black Knights hoping to keep their conference record unblemished and earn a top seed for the tourney.
The Rebels, losers in an assortment of ways in some close contests this year, found a way to victory at the Black Knights’ gym Friday, rallying in the fourth quarter to take a 75-72 win and give South Greene a sweep of the District 1-2A doubleheader. The Lady Rebels won the opener 63-25.
Both schools have one more league game left. The Rebel boys are now 3-4 in the district and 8-16 overall with a trip to Happy Valley on the docket tonight in their final league contest. Chuckey-Doak loses for the first time in league play after six straight wins, and they drop to 13-7 on the year with a make-up game at Johnson County still on the agenda next week.
FILLERS, LAMB SPARK COMEBACK
Senior Chandler Fillers had one of his best games of the year, leading the Rebels with 19 points and eight rebounds, while at the same time being designated as the chief defender for Chuckey-Doak sharpshooter Cadin Tullock.
“I thought Chandler had a good game,” Coach Terry Hoese said. “He defends well, jumps well, and tonight he was aggressive in going to the hole. We tried to take Tullock away down the stretch, which is hard to do because he’s a great shooter, but Chandler did a good job.”
Down by seven points (65-58) with 6:25 left in the game, the Rebels rallied, mainly behind the play and leadership of Lamb, who scored eight points down the stretch, including hitting 7-of-8 free throws.
“What can you say about Clint and Luke (Myers),” Hoese smiled. “With the game on the line they made plays. Clint said there at the end when we were trying to protect the lead, ‘just get me the ball.’ We’ve not been a great free throw shooting team this year, but thank goodness tonight we made some.”
Lamb and Hayden Hartman each hit 3-pointers during a 10-0 run from the 6:25 mark to the 3:38 mark of the fourth quarter and reversed a 65-58 deficit into a 68-65 lead.
The Black Knights kept it close, and Tullock knocked down a long one with a minute left that tied the count at 70-all. Lamb then made a free throw, missed a second shot, but Myers somehow found his way to grab the rebound on the miss. Two more charity tosses by Lamb with 26 seconds to go boosted the SG lead to 73-70.
Chuckey-Doak got two looks to tie, but both shots clanged off the iron. Two more free throws by Lamb iced the outcome.
“It was a big win for us because it locked up the No. 3 seed in the tourney for us,” Hoese said. “Nobody wants to play that 4-5 game because it’s a ‘loser goes home’ game.”
The contest was a fun one to watch from the outset. The Rebels played well early, jumping out to a 14-5 lead early before the Knights clawed back to within 18-16 at the horn. Chuckey-Doak then really got happy in the second frame, hitting buckets from all over the floor, scoring 32 points and taking a 48-35 lead to the locker rooms. They hit 12-of-16 shots from the floor in the period.
Lamb, who scored only one bucket in the first half before two fouls sent him to the bench, was on fire in the final two quarters. His 3-pointer late in the third period got the Rebs back in it, down by only 60-54.
Chuckey-Doak then pulled ahead by the seven point margin early in the final stanza before South Greene staged their uprising.
In addition to the 19 points from Fillers, Lamb scored 17, 14 of those in the second half. Myers and Hartman each contributed 12.
Chuckey-Doak got a game-high 23 points from Tullock, while Roberto Vazquez scored 13 before fouling out in the final period. Christian Derry scored 12 but got two early fouls and missed a lot of first half minutes. Hayden Anderson hit double figures with 11.
SOUTH GREENE (75): Clint Lamb 17, Roderick 5, Chandler Fillers 19, Luke Myers 12, Hayden Hartman 12, Buckner 4, Toth 2, Birdwell 2, Kelley 2.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (72): Cadin Tullock 23, Roberto Vazquez 13, Fletcher 2, Shelton 2, Christian Derry 12, Hayden Anderson 11, Treadway 7, Grindstaff 2.
3-Point Goals: SG—8 (Hartman 4, Lamb 3, Roderick). CD—7 (Tullock 3, Anderson 2, Vazquez, Treadway).
SOUTH GREENE 18 17 19 21 — 75
CHUCKEY-DOAK 16 32 12 12 — 72
GIRLS SOUTH GREENE 63 CHUCKEY-DOAK 25
The South Greene girls got off to a solid start and never looked back.
It was 19-4 at the first rest stop and the Lady Rebels held a commanding 36-10 lead at intermission. A 24-8 third quarter run sealed the verdict for SG.
The Lady Rebs were led by Madison Hensley with 22 points while Amelia Mullins scored 12. Both girls hit three 3-pointers. South Greene is 14-13 on the year and 7-0 in the district with one game left at Happy Valley tonight.
Chuckey-Doak was led by Kennedy Brown with five points. The Knights are 3-19 overall and 1-6 in the district.
SOUTH GREENE (63): Susong 4, Madison Hensley 22, Brooks 8, Cutshall 6, Amelia Mullins 12, Gregg 5, Gentry 3, Rader 3.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (25): Brown 5, Southerland 2, Roberts 2, Taylor 4, Johnson 4, Lowe 2, Ripley 4, Jones 2.
3-Point Goals: SG—8 (Hensley 3, Mullins 3, Cutshall 2). CD—0.
SOUTH GREENE 19 17 24 3 — 63
CHUCKEY-DOAK 4 6 8 7 — 25
FIRST C-D TEAMS HONORED
It was also “Honoring Our Past” night at Chuckey-Doak, and the first basketball teams at the school, from the 1959-60 school year, were honored along with the cheerleaders.
Several of the team members were able to be present, including Helen Bowers (Davenport), who owns the school scoring record of 89 points in a game.
Girls team members of the school’s first squad were Mary Frances Wilson (Bowman), Mitzi Andes (Dunn), Brenda Vaughn (Crumley), Mary Helen Daniels (Gray), Wanda Gray, Nellie Bowers (Phillips), Joann Shelton (Foster), Linda Wilson (Justis), Joyce Hensley (Keys), Linda Thompson (Maupin), Wanda Lamb (Lynch), Helen Bowers (Davenport), Joyce Waddle (Rich), Shirley Wilson (West), Patty Shelton (Duncan) and Mitzi Greene (Wilhoit).
The boys’ team members were manager Sam Sentelle, J.D. Bowman, Leland Thompson, John Slagle, Eddie Dobson, Gene Allen Franklin, Tommy Daniels, Bill McKay, C.W. Baskett, J.D. Cutshaw, Jerry McClain, David Voiles, Robert Denney, Jimmy Brown and Coy Tilson.
The school’s cheerleaders that year were Carolyn Collins (Rader), Sue Shelton (Baskette), Sylvia Stephens (McLain), Shirley Broyles (Mitchell), Frances Jones (Cutshall), Shirley Marion (Dunn/Wilson), Linda Sexton (Adams) and Shirley England.
Coach Bobby Broyles was the coach of both teams and was present at the festivities. His son, Sam, coaches the current edition of the Black Knights.