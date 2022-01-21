One thing’s for sure in the game of basketball: when the final horn sounds, the game is over, and controversy surrounding the finish is left for fans, coaches and everybody who watched the game to discuss.
Such might be the case in South Greene’s gut-wrenching loss to Grainger Friday night at the Rebel Gym when Emmanuel Atkins was credited with a tip-in with less than .03 seconds left on the clock to give the Grizzlies a 62-61 win.
The Grizzlies, losers only twice this entire season against 17 victories, averted the upset and left happy, while the Rebel faithful were left to scratch their heads in disbelief and talk among themselves about the controversial finish.
The girls’ game was a nail-biter as well, albeit paled in comparison to the boys’ incredible finish. Grainger sneaked away with a 44-41 victory to win the rubber match in a three-game set against the Rebs this year.
Grainger won on their home floor, South Greene won in the Ladies’ Classic at Hal Henard at Christmas, then the Grizz took another tight one against their old rivals on Friday.
.03 SECONDS?
South Greene was leading 61-59 as the final seconds ticked off the clock, and Grainger furiously trying to score. With .03 seconds left, Grainger’s Reece Jones was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt. Jones missed the first of three freebies, hit the second after it teasingly rolled all over the rim before falling in, and missed the third.
There were all sorts of fingers trying to touch the ball as it bounded off the rim, and whether somebody touched it before Atkins tipped it back in is, as they say in lawyer circles, a moot point.
The men in the striped shirts have the final say in basketball, and they say it was good before the horn, so that’s the end of the story.
“How many shots did they have in the final 10 seconds of that game,” a dejected South Greene coach Terry Hoese lamented after the game. “Four, five, six … I don’t know. It seems we couldn’t keep them off the glass.
"It’s happened to us before this year, losing games in the final seconds. We played hard, but we’ve got to block out better, obviously.”
The final quarter was full of all sorts of weird happenings. Grainger was up 54-50 when Reb senior guard Clint Lamb was whistled for his fifth foul while diving for a loose ball on another controversial call. That was a severe blow to the South Greene ball-handling capabilities against the swarming Grainger defense.
But the Rebels overcame that misfortune. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Hayden Hartman and Jase Roderick boosted South Greene back in front of the see-saw battle at 56-54 with 3:35 left, and the lead swapped hands or was tied most of the rest of the way.
Roderick hit a layup at the 1:17 mark to put the Rebs up 61-59, then both teams proceeded to mess up at the free throw stripe in the final minute.
Grainger took several shots in the closing minute which wouldn’t fall and got its own rebound, and finally the Grizz took a timeout with 17 seconds to go to set up a play.
Again it seemed, as Hoese said, the Grizz just kept firing away in the final 10 seconds, and it looked as if the home team might escape, but the whistle that halted play with .03 seconds to go turned the tide.
Nobody could gain a safe lead in the game. The largest lead by either squad was a 38-29 Reb advantage three minutes deep into the second half, but that didn’t last and the score was tied at 47 at the third period horn.
The stage was set for a furious finish, which kept everybody on the edge of their seats or standing and screaming the rest of the way.
Atkins led all scorers with 18 points, while Drew Branson scored 17 before fouling out late. Landon Patterson hit double figures with 10.
South Greene (6-14) was led by Hartman with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Freshman Roderick closed with 14 and Lamb scored 11.
GRAINGER (62): Landon Patterson 10, Drew Branson 17, Emmanuel Atkins 18, Smith 2, Jones 4, Hill 3, Burchett 8.
SOUTH GREENE (61): Clint Lamb 11, Jase Roderick 14, Buckner 6, Fillers 6, Hayden Hartman 17, Toth 2, Marshall 5.
3-Point Goals: GHS — 6 (Atkins 4, Branson 2). SG — 7 (Hartman 4, Roderick 2, Fillers).
GRAINGER 10 17 20 15 — 62
SOUTH GREENE 14 15 18 14 — 61
GIRLS
GRAINGER 44
SOUTH GREENE 41
The young South Greene girls didn’t look the part of a team that is 11-12 on the season after taking the potent Grainger girls to the limit.
South Greene led most of the way and was up 37-30 at the close of the third quarter, but Grainger went on a 14-4 run in the final quarter to rally for the victory and improve its season mark to 16-4.
“Somebody said we let one slip away, but I would rather think we almost sneaked away with one,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Without Addison (Williams, out with a broken arm) we really struggle on the boards and they got a lot of second and third and fourth shots. But our youngsters really played hard, and I really believe we are getting better. We had our chances against a good team.”
With basically five guards on the floor, the Rebels played a smooth offense and had Grainger on the ropes until the decisive fourth period. They were up 11-5 after one, 24-18 at halftime and 37-30 entering the fourth canto.
The Grizz got the first seven points of the final period to tie it, then finally grabbed their first lead since it was 2-0 at the start when Audrey Stratton nailed a 3-pointer to put her team up 42-39.
A layup by Millie Hurst made it 44-39, and the only points the Rebs could muster the rest of the way were two free throws by Haley Susong that closed it to 44-41 with four seconds left.
Grainger missed at the foul line with 2.9 seconds left and the Rebs got a chance to tie, but they had to settle for a heave from near mid-court which was off the mark.
Stratton and Alia Maloney each scored 11 and Millie Hurst had eight for the winners. Stratton scored eight of her points in the final period with the game on the line. Maddison Hensley scored 10 for the balanced Rebs. Susong had nine and Amelia Mullins scored eight.
The Rebels will be right back in action tonight when they travel across the county to take on North Greene.
GRAINGER (44): Audrey Stratton 11, Alia Maloney 11, Ma.Hurst 5, Hayes 4, Mi.Hurst 8, Rutherford 3, Scott 2.
SOUTH GREENE (41): Susong 9, Maddison Hensley 10, Brooks 4, Cutshall 6, Mullins 8, Rader 4.
3-Point Goals: GHS — 5 (Stratton 3, Hayes, Rutherford). SG — 4 (Hensley 3, Susong).
GRAINGER 5 13 12 14 — 44
SOUTH GREENE 11 13 13 4 — 41