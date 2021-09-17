CUMBERLAND GAP — Luke Myers couldn’t be stopped once South Greene got going.
The Rebels overcame a slow start and erupted in the second quarter, rolling to a 45-6 victory at Cumberland Gap on Friday night.
Myers rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another, and the onslaught began after South Greene (3-2, 2-0 Region 1-2A) saw its lead cut to 8-6.
But that didn’t last long. Myers drove the Rebels back down the field in just over three minutes. His 38-yard touchdown run made it a 16-6 game. His 1-yard sneak, and South Greene’s third of four 2-point conversions put South Greene ahead 24-6 at intermission.
Myers added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter before firing a 32-yard scoring toss to Jalen Ingram. Not bad for someone battling a sore ankle.
“He looked a lot better today than he had the week in practice,” South Greene acting coach Marc Wright said. “Once you get a little adrenaline flowing, he’s a gamer. He went and made plays.”
Wright also noted the Rebels had their best rushing game of the year. Ronan Buss got things going with his 4-yard score midway through the first quarter.
Ethan Slusher pulled the Panthers (1-4, 0-1) within 8-6 on a 2-yard TD run. But South Greene’s defense didn’t allow much after that.
Dion Blair found the end zone in the fourth quarter, catching a 25-yard shovel pass from Jacob Susong.
The Rebels travel to Chuckey-Doak next Friday.