ELIZABETHTON — South Greene might or might not have made history Wednesday.
Well, in a way, they Lady Rebels did regardless. And they left little doubt about the outcome in the District 1-A girls golf championship at Elizabethton Municipal Golf Club.
It’s believed to be South Greene’s first girls golf district championship in school history.
If the Lady Rebels have previously won a district title, the school’s trophy case is missing some hardware. Coach Jeff Hartman admitted he isn’t sure, and so did athletic director Terry Hoese, who’s been on Rebel Hill 23 years. But Hoese did note South Greene’s girls golf team hadn’t won a district title during that stretch at least.
Either way, the Lady Rebels will gladly add a gold plaque to their current collection. This year’s South Greene girls squad dominated the field, cruising to a 42-stroke triumph with a team score of 166.
And it was a freshman who led the way. Madison Hensley started toward the back nine, where she shot 41 before her 38 on the front gave her a medalist round of 79.
“When she plays well, nobody’s going to beat her,” Hartman said. “Real proud of her.”
Maylei Hildenbrand shot 87 to round out the team score, also shooting three strokes lower on the course’s front nine (45-42). Not bad for someone who just started golfing in the spring.
Lindsey Howlett shot a non-counting 91 (47-44) for the Lady Rebels.
“Maylei had never swung a club in her life, but we’ve used her score a lot this year,” Hartman said. “If we can get our girls playing well on the same day, I think we’re unstoppable.”
Chuckey-Doak’s Layla Fox qualified for the Region 1-A tournament individually, shooting 48-47—95 — the fourth-lowest total of the day.
Hampton’s Macy Henry (101) and Rylie McClain (122), Happy Valley’s Cayden Anderson (103) and Unicoi County’s Norah Ray (114) also qualified as individuals.
UP NEXT
The Region 1-A golf tournament takes place next Wednesday at Elizabethton Municipal Golf Club. The top team along with the top three individuals not on the region championship team qualify for state. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m.