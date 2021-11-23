BLUFF CITY — Early season woes best described it for Stephen Gregg.
South Greene struggled through the first three quarters but finally found a spark late. The Lady Rebels won their opening game in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East, defeating Cloudland 48-37.
Field goals proved hard to come by in the second half. South Greene (2-1) hit just one in the first 10:13 after intermission, allowing the Lady Highlanders (0-1) to grab their first lead at 31-30.
But the Lady Rebels scored the next eight points and never trailed again, starting with Emma Cutshall’s go-ahead 3-pointer. Jordyn Roderick’s triple made it 38-31 with 5:09 to play. Cutshall then scored off a turnover and buried another triple for a 43-33 lead with 3:20 left. Cloudland couldn’t get closer than 43-37 after Katie Baldwin’s field goal with 2:28 on the clock.
Cutshall finished with 13 for South Greene.
“We knocked a couple shots down and stretched their defense out … we’ve got to be prepared to catch and shoot,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We weren’t doing a lot of little things. I could go over a multitude of them right now. The thing is we can fix all of it, but we just don’t have time right now (during tournament play).”
Addison Williams led South Greene with a game-high 20 points. She hit all four of her field goals in the first half, all in the paint including a short pull-up jumper and a three-point play. She went 12-of-16 at the foul line.
“Addison got a lot of attention early,” Gregg said. “We’re struggling everywhere right now, offensive and defensive side of the ball. We’re trying to just mesh … found a way to win, grinded it out.”
Williams hit two early baskets, and Cutshall’s baseline jumper put South Greene up 10-2 after one quarter. A putback by Amelia Mullins and Hailey Brooks’ runner with three seconds on the clock put the Lady Rebels up 26-20 at halftime.
Izabella Christman led Cloudland with eight points, and Baldwin scored seven. Christman hit two baskets in the third quarter, and Baldwin’s 3-pointer began a 7-0 Cloudland run.
The Lady Rebels take on Hampton in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SG 10 16 4 18 — 48 C 2 18 7 10 — 37SG (48): Addison Williams 20, Emma Cutshall 13, Hailey Brooks 6, Amelia Mullins 6, Jordyn Roderick 3.
C (37): Izabella Christman 8, Katie Baldwin 7, Ella Benefield 5, Taylor Hicks 5, Kendall Birchfield 4, Karah Fields 3, Ryan Turbyfill 3, Saharra McKinney 2.
3-pointers: Emma Cutshall 2, Katie Baldwin, Kendall Birchfield, Sarah Fields, Taylor Hicks, Jordyn Roderick, Ryan Turbyfill.
GREENEVILLE 83 UNAKA 46
When Greeneville can catch and shoot, watch out.
The Lady Devils blitzed Unaka in the first quarter and hit 10 3-pointers, dismantling the Lady Rangers to open the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East on Monday.
Five Lady Devils scored in double figures.
By the time Greeneville (3-0) had allowed a basket, it had already built a 10-point lead. And after Delana DeBusk’s 3-pointer made it 13-3, the Lady Devils never led by fewer than 10 points.
Tambryn Ellenburg knocked down two of her four 3-pointers in the opening frame. She added her final triple and two more baskets in the fourth quarter to finish with 16 points.
Anna Shaw hit from deep three times, scoring 11 of her 12 points in the first half. Her first triple put Greeneville ahead 25-13 near the end of the first quarter.
“We took our first five off and put our second five in … and we didn’t drop off, not one bit,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “We stayed just as intense, just as focused. That’ll only make you better.”
Of course at least two of Greeneville’s reserves have already started this year, too.
DeBusk hit her second 3-pointer midway through the third quarter and finished with 13 points.
Lauren Bailey, who reached 1,100 career points with her 3-pointer to open the second half, finished with 11. All three of Bailey’s first-half baskets were putbacks.
Dalaina Martin shot 6-of-6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and hit double figures with 10 points. The Lady Devils, who led 56-37 after three quarters, scored the first 11 points of the final period as well as the game’s final seven points.
Lyndie Ramsey gave Greeneville the most trouble, hitting two early 3-pointers and five of Unaka’s second-half field goals. She scored a game-high 23 for the Lady Rangers (1-2), while Mailey Guy had 11.
“She’s long and lanky so she can get around you really fast,” Ellenburg said of Ramsey. ”We just had to stay in front of her.”
The Lady Devils face Happy Valley in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
G 25 19 12 27 — 83 U 13 11 13 9 — 46G (83): Tambryn Ellenburg 16, Delana DeBusk 13, Anna Shaw 12, Lauren Bailey 11, Dalaina Martin 10, Kyla Jobe 7, Chloe Marsh 6, Abby Adkins 5, Elin Dilchert 3.
U (46): Lyndie Ramsey 23, Mailey Guy 11, Macy Ensor 7, Kiki Forney 3, Julie Simerly 2.
3-pointers: Tambryn Ellenburg 4, Anna Shaw 3, Delana DeBusk 2, Macy Ensor 2, Lyndie Ramsey 2, Lauren Bailey, Kiki Forney.
SULLIVAN EAST 56 NORTH GREENE 55 (OT)Jenna Hare got to the foul line in the closing seconds, just where North Greene didn’t need her.
She sank two free throws with under 5 seconds remaining, lifting Sullivan East to an overtime win over North Greene in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic on Monday.
North Greene (1-4) had one last possession but threw the ball away in the backcourt, allowing the tournament hosts to run out the clock.
Hare finished 13-of-13 at the charity stripe and led the Lady Patriots (3-2) with 23 points. Her and-one and Abby McCarter’s layup gave Sullivan East its two overtime field goals.
What was most frustrating, Hare drew the foul and subsequent free throws 94 feet from the basket on the inbound.
“That’s part of basketball,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “You come out on the wrong end of it sometimes, and I can think of many games where we won that way … if you go through a whole season, maybe a whole week and don’t experience something like that, you’ve not been in it very long.”
Riley Nelson scored 20 for the Lady Patriots, all in the second and third quarters including two 3-pointers.
Shelby Davenport dropped a game-high 24 to lead the Lady Huskies, her final free throw putting North Greene up 55-54 with 6.3 seconds in overtime. She buried seven field goals in the first half — two 3-pointers, a 12-foot jumper and four layups including a putback.
“Good to see her have a night like that,” Buchanan said. “Just her versatility, doing it from the 3-point line, foul line, off the dribble, but we didn’t get her inside as much tonight.”
Zoe Sanders went 7-of-9 at the foul line and hit two first-half baskets, finishing with 11 points for North Greene. Emily Britton finished with 10, and her second 3-pointer tied the game 54-54 with 1:20 to play in overtime.
North Greene put up a contested baseline jumper at the end of regulation, which fell short as time expired. Two players collided and landed in the paint just after the shot, but no foul was called.
NG 13 16 10 10 6 — 55 SE 7 16 10 16 7 — 56NG (55): Shelby Davenport 24, Zoe Sanders 11, Emily Britton 10, Grace Buchanan 5, Cambell Gaby 4, Hailee English 1.
SE (56): Jenna Hare 23, Riley Nelson 20, Abby McCarter 9, Asia Cairnes 2, Olivia Ashbrook 2.
3-pointers: Emily Britton 2, Shelby Davenport 2, Abby McCarter 2, Riley Nelson 2, Grace Buchanan.