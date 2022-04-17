Zachariah Duncan and Jude Dyer led the South Greene Middle School boys to a second-place finish in Saturday’s Eagle Invitational at Grandview Elementary.
Duncan finished the 110 meter hurdles in 18.23 seconds to win the event, also placing third in the high jump and 400 meter dash.
Dyer cleared 5-1 to claim first place in the high jump, also earning a runner-up finish in the 100 meter dash. Braxstin Roberts took second in the discus throw at 104-11.
Nash Rader, Landon Brown, Heath Norton and Ethan Heimiller all earned top eight finishes. The Rebels scored 88 points as a team, second only to Watauga Middle’s 174.
On the girls side, Alexa Gabbard earned South Greene’s two highest individual finishes — second in the 100 meter hurdles (19.96) and third in the high jump (4-4).
Natalie Foshie and Lily Moody also placed in the top eight to help the Lady Rebels score 34 points, good for sixth place overall.