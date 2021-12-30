Add another championship to South Greene Middle School’s trophy case.
The Lady Rebels basketball team closed the calendar year with a 48-29 triumph over Greeneville, winning the BP Sports Matrix Christmas Tournament title.
Leading 13-12 after one quarter, South Greene built a 23-17 halftime advantage and led 36-21 going to the fourth quarter.
Kortnei Bailey and Natalie Foshie led the Lady Rebels with 18 and 12 points respectively. Bailey scored three baskets in the first and third quarters, including an and-one and a 3-pointer. Foshie hit from deep twice in the opening frame.
Samantha Birdwell hit a 3-pointer and matched Clarissa Davis with six points. Raegan Arrowood scored four, and Madison Darnell had two.
Julia Woolsey led Greeneville with eight points while Matea Gray, Emma Shelton and Jordan Swatzell all scored seven. Woolsey, Swatzell and Gray each hit a 3-pointer.