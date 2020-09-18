The South Greene Middle School football team went to overtime in its first ever contest before it beat Unicoi Middle 20-14 on Tuesday.
The Rebels produced 247 yards of offense led by Jacob Susong, who threw for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown.
Jase Roderick had four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Zeke Rader carried the ball 19 times for 72 yards. Trey Gentry had four carries for 46 yards.
Defensively, South Greene held Unicoi County to 113 yards of offense. Zack Ricker led the defense with seven tackles and 1½ sacks.
Nash Rader clinched the game with an interception in overtime.