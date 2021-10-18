What opening defeat? South Greene Middle School made that a distant memory last week.
The conference champion Rebels won their eighth straight game to end the 2021 season, defeating Johnson County 48-16 in a bowl game on Rebel Hill.
Once again, South Greene (8-1) dominated the final stat line, especially on the ground. The Rebels held a 357-88 rushing advantage and outgained the Longhorns 426-99, scoring three second-quarter touchdowns to build a 30-0 halftime lead. The Rebels didn’t allow any points until the fourth quarter.
Nash Rader rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, while also completing 3-of-5 passes for 69 yards and another score. Braxton Wilhoit rushed for 76 yards, Charlie Lane gained 70 and Lucas Couch 50. All three found the end zone.
Jude Dyer caught Rader’s TD pass and finished with 66 yards receiving.
Dyer also led South Greene defensively with an interception, four tackles and a stop for loss. Cayden Fillers had three tackles with Shawn Ownby, Cameron Cutshall, William Johnson and Cortez Perez adding two tackles apiece.
Fillers, Cutshall and Johnson both had two TFL, while Rader and Zachary Bledsoe each had one. Ownby grabbed the Rebels’ other interception.
SOUTH GREENE SEASON STATS
RUSHING
Nash Rader 64-678 12 TD; Jude Dyer 39-375 3 TD; Braxton Wilhoit 28-268 4 TD; Tripp Neas 38-167 2 TD; Charlie Lane 7-149 3 TD; Shawn Ownby 8-120 3 TD; Lucas Couch 3-70 1 TD; Kayman Hall 5-26; Colton Fillers 4-21; Zachary Mason 1-14; Antonio Turner 2-8 1 TD; Jovan Pendleton 1-7; William Johnson 3-5, Zachary Bledsoe 1-3.
TOTAL — 204-1,911 30 TD
PASSING
Nash Rader 23/43 409 5 TD; Braxton Wilhoit 3/6 74; Kayden Bowers 2/2 44 1 TD; Shawn Ownby 2/2 18.
TOTAL — 30/53 545 6 TD
RECEIVING
Jude Dyer 5-118 1 TD; Lucas Couch 4-93 2 TD; Charlie Lane 4-84; Braxstin Roberts 2-60; Colton Fillers 3-59 1 TD; Tripp Neas 4-44; Braxton Wilhoit 4-42 1 TD; Shawn Ownby 3-42 1 TD; Simon Burns 1-3.
TOTAL — 30-545 6 TD
POINTS SCORED — 289
POINTS ALLOWED — 64