South Greene High School has another banner on the way.
And this one doesn’t have nearly as much to do with winning as it does doing things the right way.
On Monday, the TSSAA announced South Greene High School as a finalist for the 2021 A.F. Bridges Class 2A Divisional Award.
One of just nine schools statewide to be nominated in Class 2A, South Greene is a finalist in Tennessee’s East Grand Division, along with Johnson County and Sullivan East.
Other East Tennessee division finalists are Class 3A’s Bradley Central, Daniel Boone and Tennessee High as well as Class A’s Oliver Springs, Sunbright and Knoxville Webb.
Local officials associations nominated schools in their service areas which they felt displayed the overall positive effort to teach, expect and demand a positive atmosphere of sportsmanship. Member schools were also asked to nominate individuals or schools for going the extra mile to do what’s right.
From the nominees and the schools that received no reported unsportsmanlike conduct during the 2020-21 school year, 26 schools in addition to South Greene have been selected to receive the A.F. Bridges Award at the divisional level.
These schools will receive a banner at their November region meeting which reads “Just Do What’s Right!” All 27 schools received $1,000 toward their athletic programs.
Of the 27 divisional recipients, one school in each class will receive Tennessee’s top award for overall outstanding effort in its division — the A.F. Bridges State Award of Excellence.