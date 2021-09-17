Nearly a month has passed since South Greene Middle School last allowed a point.
The Rebels kept their shutout streak going on Thursday night, taking down Hampton 30-0.
Hampton gained just 47 total yards against the Rebel defense, led by a seven-tackle effort from Jude Dyer which included four stops for loss. Lucas Couch and Nash Rader both had a TFL, and Shawn Ownby grabbed an interception.
South Greene (4-1) led 8-0 at the half but scored two third-quarter touchdowns to make it 24-0 after three, rushing for 229 of its 310 total yards.
Rader completed 5-of-8 for 81 yards and a touchdown while keeping 11 times for 170 yards and two more scores. Dyer, who also rushed for a touchdown, and Tripp Neas combined for 49 yards on the ground.
Couch caught Rader’s 11-yard scoring toss. Dyer had 42 yards on two receptions, and Neas caught a 27-yard pass.
Vance 44
Greeneville 26
Vance Middle built a four-touchdown cushion in the first half and never looked back on Thursday at Greeneville Middle School.
Despite scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter, GMS couldn’t get closer than 17 points as Vance intercepted three passes defensively.
Zay Anderson scored on a 60-yard run and caught four passes for 83, including his 53-yard touchdown strike from Caden Baugh.
Maddox Bishop scored Greeneville’s first touchdown from 55 yards and finished with 82 on 10 carries. Baugh, who scored on a 2-yard run, completed 12 of 23 passes for 144 yards. Caden Burbank had a sack on defense.
The Greene Devils host Liberty Bell for their final home game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
South Greene 14
Church Hill 0
On Sept. 9, South Greene's Nash Rader rushed 10 times for 98 yards and threw for 45 yards.
Jude Dyer ran for 43 yards, and Tripp Neas gained 40 including his touchdown run. Braxton Wilhoit had 35 yards rushing, and Lucas Couch caught a 35-yard pass. Rader scored the Rebels’ other touchdown on a fumble recovery.
Antonio Turner and Will Johnson both had seven stops and combined for seven tackles for loss, as South Greene held Church Hill to just 35 total yards. Couch added three TFL of his own.
South Greene 22
Happy Valley 0
On Sept. 2, Zackriah Duncan made six tackles, and Nash Rader had four stops as South Greene held Happy Valley Middle to minus-26 total yards. Colton Fillers and Shawn Ownby each grabbed an interception.
On offense, Rader completed 7-of-10 for 129 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 51 yards and two more scores. Tripp Neas and Jude Dyer combined for 50 yards rushing.
Braxstin Roberts caught two passes for 60 yards, and Lucas Couch had 47 yards on two receptions, including a touchdown.
South Greene 47
Sullivan Central 0
On Aug. 26, Braxton Wilhoit scored on a 75-yard kickoff return, a pass and a run. He finished with 52 yards on the ground and had 33 yards on two catches.
Shawn Ownby gained 78 yards on two carries and caught a 70-yard pass, scoring a touchdown in both categories as well. Kayman Hall had the Rebels’ other rushing touchdown.
Nash Rader completed 3-of-5 for 53 yards and two scores while rushing for 42 yards.
Andrew Voiles led the Rebels’ defense with four tackles, as Sullivan Central gained just 32 yards.
Sullivan Heights 34
South Greene 16
On Aug. 19, South Greene's Jude Dyer scored a rushing touchdown and finished with 94 yards, and Colton Fillers caught a 41-yard scoring toss from Kayden Bowers.
Charlie Lane caught three passes for 67 yards and rushed for 30 yards, while Braxton Wilhoit completed 3-of-6 for 74 yards.
Dyer also led the Rebels defensively with seven tackles.