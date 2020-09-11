Nothing came easy for South Greene on Friday, and several times the Rebels made it harder on themselves. But in a slugfest against West Greene, the Rebels were able to take the Milk Can back to Rebel Hill.
South Greene (4-0) took the lead for the final time with just over five minutes left, and then made its biggest defensive stand of the night to secure a 28-21 win over West Greene (0-3).
“We kept fighting,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “And when you have number one (quarterback Luke Myers) on your team you are going to feel like you have a chance. Then our defense had been struggling all night, but when it mattered most they found a way.
“Because they find ways to win I think that means we have a good ball club. If we can cut out these mistakes, we might have a great ball club.”
The night was highlighted by a pair of talented quarterbacks trading blows with each other to lead their offenses, and they each even managed to make some big plays on defense.
Myers ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns while adding 75 yards through the air for South Greene.
West Greene’s Allen Vaughn ran for 101 yards and two scores and threw for 78 yards.
“It was just quarterback versus quarterback tonight,” Jones said. “It was their best and our best trading blows, and that is what you want in these rivalry games. For these fans, that was great to watch.”
Myers was able to manufacture the final score of the night with 5:21 left to play. He marched the Rebels 71 yards in just over three minutes, keeping it himself five times on a nine-play drive, while also throwing once. He got across the goal line on an 8-yard burst off right tackle where two West Greene defenders put licks on him, but the junior quarterback would not be denied.
Then it was South Greene’s defense that stepped up. After Ethan Turner maneuvered 32 yards on a middle screen to get into South Greene territory, Alex May came up with a big sack to stall West Greene’s momentum. May again flushed Vaughn from the pocket to force an incompletion, and then the Buffaloes turned it over on downs with just 1:20 to play.
The night started with a big defensive play from the Rebels. Myers intercepted Vaughn on the first play of the game on a pass that bounced off Turner and high into the air.
Myers then called his own number on the Rebels’ first offensive play and rumbled 17 yards to the 1-yard line. Mark Crum took it from there and gave South Greene a 7-0 lead.
“Looking back, we may have scored a little bit too early,” Jones said. “We talked about how we couldn’t just show up and win this. Then we scored three plays into the game and we may have thought that is how this one would go. But we were in a dogfight all night.”
West Greene used a turnover to tie things 7-7. After Turner recovered a bad Rebels' snap, Vaughn took off around the right side for a 31-yard pickup that set West Greene up on the 1-yard line. Kenton Cobble then powered across the goal line.
South Greene regained the lead with 1:50 left in the first quarter when Myers kept the ball on a triple option and raced up the visitors’ sideline for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Buffs then tied things 14-14 with 5:20 left in the first half. Vaughn went around the left end on a quarterback sweep and refused to be denied at the goal line for an 8-yard score.
On the first drive of the second half, Myers used his arm to first hit Corey Houser for a 15-yard gain and then Preston Bailey for a 30-yard pickup. Myers then scampered 24 yards before he gave South Greene a 21-14 lead with a 2-yard run.
West Greene’s final score was set up by the defense recovering its third fumble of the night.
Vaughn moved his team 44 yards in seven plays, and he capped the drive by bouncing off a trio of would-be tacklers for a 9-yard touchdown that knotted things 21-21.
South Greene produced 357 yards of total offense. Mark Crum finished with 59 yards rushing and a touchdown.
West Greene produced 246 yards of offense.
South Greene has now won the Battle of the Milk Can for the third straight year and leads the all-time series 33-14.