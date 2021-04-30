South Greene rallied in the sixth inning to beat Chuckey-Doak 7-5 on Thursday night.
The Lady Rebels went into the sixth trailing 5-2, but exploded for five runs to take the lead.
Lexi Miller led off the side with a walk and Katie Willett followed with a single. Hannah Penley knocked both in with a line drive to center field.
Rachel Aiken then reached on a bunt and Whitney Casteel gave South Greene the lead with a three-run home run over the left-field fence.
South Greene then sat down Chuckey-Doak in order in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Chuckey-Doak scored the game's first run in the first inning. Hayleigh Taylor led off with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sydney Shipley.
South Greene followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame when Miller homered with Haley Gosnell aboard.
In the fourth inning, Chuckey-Doak moved back in front on an RBI double from Taylor and a three-run homer from Breanna Roberts.
Taylor finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Knights.
Casteel was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for South Greene. Gosnell was 2-for-4 with a double, and Miller was 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.
SOCCER
West Greene 6
Grainger 1
RUTLEDGE — In a non-district match on Thursday, West Greene's Jay Higgins started the scoring shortly after kickoff off a cross played into the box.
After a Grainger equalizer, the Buffs found life again on a Blair Shelton shot from 25 yards out.
Shelton found the net again on another deep shot to extend the Buffs' lead to 3-1.
In the second half, Joseph Rojas beat a defender and put a well-placed ball into the corner of the goal for his first goal of the season.
Justin Fillers scored his first of the season shortly after on a well-played cross into the box.
Higgins finished the scoring with 20 minutes remaining after beating two defenders and smashing the ball into the back of the net.
The Buffs will close their regular-season schedule against Providence Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
TENNIS
Devils Fall
Science Hill swept Greeneville in tennis on Thursday, winning 7-2 in boys and 9-0 in girls.
In girls, Greeneville's Palmer Ballard fought to a third-set tie breaker before falling.
In boys, Greeneville's Brayden Kennedy and Jackson Weems won 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, and Grayson Hite and Noah Helton won at No. 3 doubles.
In singles, the Greene Devils were competitive all the way through.
Kennedy played top notch against Science Hill senior Griffen Nickels, who is ranked No. 7 in the state. Nickels won the first set 7-6 by a tie breaker and won the second set 6-3.
Masen Flaglor at No. 3, Tanner Smith at No. 4 and Hite at No. 6 all lost in third-set tie breakers.