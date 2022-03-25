BRISTOL — South Greene’s track and field program left Tennessee High with seven new school marks Thursday night.
In doing so, the boys finished third and the Lady Rebels fourth in the team standings at the Matt Newton Memorial.
Hunter Burkey set two new school marks on the boys side — winning the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.36 seconds. His 110-meter hurdles school record time of 17.04 seconds placed him second in the event. Burkey also placed second in both the triple jump (36-11) and the high jump (5-8).
Jalen Ingram, who tied South Greene’s outdoor high jump mark at 5-10 to win the event, placed runner-up in the long jump with a school-record mark of 20-4.
Isaiah Olson won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash for South Greene. His 200 time of 23.16 seconds set a new school record, while he finished the 100 in 11.18.
On the girls side, Aydan Dyer won the pole vault by clearing 8-0, a new school mark, just ahead of runner-up Cadence Mancil (7-8).
Mackenzie Niston placed runner-up in discus with a SGHS record throw of 82-9.
Riley Ottinger completed the 2-mile run in a program record time of 14:57.98 to place fifth overall.
Logan Wagner and Blake May collected South Greene’s other two event wins. May (9-6) and Matthew Mancil (7-6) placed first and second in the boys pole vault, while Logan Wagner won the shot put (47-2).
May finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, with Dion Blair placing fourth in both the high jump and long jump. Wagner and Olson took fifth and eighth respectively in discus, and Jori Ray finished seventh in the 2-mile run.
South Greene had three girls place in the high jump and triple jump. Niston placed third, Ava Clark fourth and Ruth Alvarez sixth in the high jump. Dyer, Claudia Lastra and Alvarez placed fifth, sixth and eighth respectively in the triple jump.
Natalie Friese placed in two events, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and seventh in 100-meter hurdles, with Clark taking sixth in the 100-meter dash.
South Greene travels to Jefferson County on Tuesday.