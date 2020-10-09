South Greene started fast, built a big lead, got everybody involved and wrapped up the County Cup with ease on Friday night at North Greene.
The Rebels improved to 8-0 with a 53-12 win over the Huskies, and now they look ahead to their biggest matchup of the year, a Top-10 showdown with Hampton next week.
“It started with the first play of the game setting the tone,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We have talked about what it takes to be a great team and part of that is doing what we did tonight. We got everybody in, and a lot of people played well. We are where we want to be going into next week with Hampton coming to our place. At this point in the year, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
With Friday’s win, South Greene completes the sweep of its Greene County opponents. Now, the Rebels have to turn their focus quickly to the Bulldogs of Hampton who are also undefeated.
After Friday’s game, South Greene was ranked sixth in the Class 2A AP Poll and Hampton was ranked seventh.
Jones hopes one big advantage his team gained from Friday night is that his starters left the game early, and many spent more time on the sideline than on the field.
“I think resting those guys tonight is going to be huge,” Jones said. “It’s almost one more whole day of rest. Now we have to stay away from the COVID for another week, and hopefully decide the conference championship in one week from today.”
Corey Houser got Friday night started with a bang when he took a counter to the left and quickly got to the edge with no resistance. Once Houser made it to the second level no one in a pink jersey, for breast cancer awareness, could catch him as he scampered for an 84-yard touchdown.
“That play set the tone and that is what we wanted to do tonight. Last week, we didn’t feel like we set the tone at Cosby, but we did tonight,” Jones said.
A quick three and out gave the Rebels the ball back, and on first down Luke Myers hit Chandler Fillers going to the sideline for a 30-yard gain.
Two plays later, it was Houser on a 12-yard toss sweep that gave South Greene a 14-0 advantage with 8:39 left in the first quarter.
An interception by Preston Bailey ended the Huskies’ next series, and a 44-yard connection between Myers and Fillers again put South Greene deep into North Greene territory.
One-play later, Myers found Dakota Seaton crossing the back of the end zone for a 6-yard score.
Myers used his legs, and his powerful offensive line, to stretch the lead to 28-0 with a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 10:37 still to play in the second quarter.
North Greene muffed the ensuing kickoff and four carries by Mark Crum made it hurt as he rumbled across the goal line for a 1-yard score.
North Greene coach Andrew Murray went to his bag of tricks to get the Huskies on the board for the first time. Out of the Power-I the Huskies pitched it to Micah Jones who pulled up to pass. Jones slung it deep to Chance Campbell and Campbell took it 77 yards to cut South Greene’s lead to 35-6.
South Greene then let star linebacker Presley “Spanky” Gilliam get involved on offense as he started the ensuing drive with a 27-yard rush. He followed that with a 16-yard rush and completed the drive by grabbing a Myers’ pass in the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard score.
“That score was special. We also got Dakota Seaton a score earlier,” Jones said. “Those guys work so hard and they do so many little things that might not get noticed. They are not the guys that get their names in the paper every week, but those were special moments for them.”
North Greene started the second half with a 10-play drive that saw Tyler Sanches carry the ball five times for 35 yards before Tanner Sexton hit Campbell for a 20-yard touchdown that closed the gap to 41-12.
South Greene’s second unit then marched down the field and Ronan Buss moved the Rebels’ lead to 47-12 on a 3-yard burst up the middle.
Aydan Hawk completed the night’s scoring when he picked off Tanner Sexton just beyond the line of scrimmage and took it all the way back for a 38-yard pick six for the Rebels.
Houser led South Greene’s rushing attack with 96 yards on two carries with two touchdowns. The only thing that stopped him on Friday was the goal line.
Gilliam ran for 41 yards. Mark Crum had 25 yards on the ground, and Jalen Ingram ran for 33 yards. As a team, the Rebels rushed for 246 yards.
Luke Myers was 4-of-6 through the air for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
North Greene produced 165 yards of offense. Campbell had 97 receiving yards and two scores. Sanches ran for 49 yards.