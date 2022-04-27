Nathan Lisenby got a text on South Greene’s first game day of his senior season. He didn’t recognize the number, but it simply said “Good luck.”
He eventually realized who it was — Milligan baseball coach Skyler Barnett. And rest assured Lisenby now has the number saved in his contacts.
On Wednesday, Lisenby held a ceremony at South Greene to celebrate signing with the Buffaloes baseball team.
Barnett had noticed Lisenby in Johnson City during a hitting a camp at RBI Tri Cities. And though Lisenby hadn’t heard from the Buffs in a while, Barnett’s good-luck text marked the start of Lisenby’s next chapter.
“We connected again after that,” Lisenby said. “I really liked the atmosphere, everything about Milligan … especially knowing some of the guys down there, it’s really exciting.”
Adding to Lisenby’s excitement, he’ll join a baseball program that’s on the rise. Milligan currently sits at 34-16 overall with a 19-8 conference record, already the Buffaloes’ first 30-win season since 2010.
Lisenby indicated the coaching staff primarily wants him in the outfield. And while he doesn't normally play there at South Greene, he has for travel ball and showcases.
Ultimately, the academics and proximity sealed the deal.
“They had what I wanted academically was the main thing, and it was close to home,” Lisenby said. “They have a solid team, and I just wanted to be a part of what they had there.”
Lisenby plans to major in pre-med and pursue a career in radiology.
As for his senior campaign with South Greene, Lisenby currently ranks second on the team in hits with 18. He’s tied with Tucker Brown for a team-high 15 singles, in addition to his three doubles and seven runs batted in.
Lisenby leads the Rebels in runs scored with 17, while drawing 10 walks. His .310 batting average ranks third on the team for players with double-digit at-bats.
In 25.2 innings pitched, Lisenby has struck out 17 — third most on the team — while currently posting a .907 fielding percentage.
“I just need to put on as much weight and get as strong as I can,” Lisenby said. “I just need to keep growing in the game, keep getting better.”