Isaiah Olson might be enrolling at a new school next season. But he won’t be leaving the track he’s called home the past several years.
On Tuesday, Olson held his signing ceremony at South Greene High School, as he will continue his education and his track and field career at Tusculum University.
Last fall, the Pioneers contacted South Greene coach Joe Case, who then helped Olson set up an official campus visit. And while he toured the Tusculum campus in November, there was no need to familiarize himself with a new track and field venue, as the Pioneers used the Terry Hull Crawford Track located behind Greeneville Middle School.
“They run at the Greeneville track, so I got to see them like every time I practice,” Olson said. “They’d give me some tips and pointers, and we built a relationship.”
Tusculum coach Cory Pratt told Olson he’ll still be running the 100- and 200-meter dashes, along with some relays. And don’t be surprised to see Olson run the 400 at some point.
Academically, Olson intends to study business, with a focus on project management.
“I can stay close to home … and I think I’m going to know a few guys from Greeneville High School as well,” Olson said. “And I’m hoping to make a lot of friends as I go there.”
Olson, who’s still gunning for perhaps a TSSAA Class A state championship, has helped set bar high for South Greene’s young track and field program.
The senior holds two individual event records – the 100 and 200-meter dashes. And in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse/DCTC relays, Olson topped his own mark in the 200 meters at 22.64 seconds.
He’s also helped the Rebels’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams put up school-record times.
“(South Greene) built me into who I am today,” Olson said. “From starting out as a distance runner, coming to a sprinter, COVID took me down a little bit (in 2020), but junior year I came in and dropped my times a lot. And I have an amazing team to keep pushing me.”
According to MileSplit’s statewide Class A rankings, Olson ranks third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200 meters.