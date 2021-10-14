Nash Rader scored two touchdowns on offense, and the defense delivered once again.
South Greene Middle School closed the regular season with its seventh straight win, 40-0, over Chuckey-Doak Middle.
Rader rushed five times for 40 yards and two scores while completing his only pass, 13 yards to Tripp Neas. Jude Dyer and Braxton Wilhoit both rushed for a team-high 60 yards.
Shawn Ownby, Charlie Lane and Antonio Turner all rushed for a Rebel touchdown.
Kayman Hall had three tackles, all for loss, to lead South Greene (7-1) defensively. Heath Norton had two quarterback sacks, and Zackriah Duncan added two TFL. Zachary Bledsoe, Lucas Couch, William Johnson, Cameron Cutshall, Dyer and Rader all had a stop behind the line.
The Rebels held Chuckey-Doak to minus-38 yards rushing and minus-34 total, while the offense rushed for 256 of its 269 yards.
In junior varsity, South Greene won 38-14 at Greeneville Middle. The SGMS offense outgained the Greene Devils 357-164, rushing for 219 and throwing for 138.
Jude Dyer rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Kayden Bowers completed 3-of-5 for 113 yards and two scores
Shawn Ownby, Tripp Neas, Colton Fillers and Noah Wright each had a score for the Rebels.
Defensively, Dyer led SGMS with seven tackles, three for loss.