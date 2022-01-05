ELIZABETHTON — South Greene dominated the second half and opened the calendar year with a road victory, defeating Hampton 58-37 on Tuesday.
Addison Williams fired in 22 points for the Lady Rebels (8-10), hitting four baskets in the third quarter and two more in the fourth to give her nine field goals for the game. Emma Cutshall buried two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Cutshall and Hailey Brooks, who scored nine, each hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter in which South Greene held a 20-5 advantage.
After a 15-15 tie in the first quarter, Hampton (8-8) took a 25-24 lead to the locker room. But South Greene outscored the Lady Bulldogs 34-12 in the second half.
Taylor Berry and Macy Henry led Hampton with 10 points apiece.
SG 15 9 20 14 — 58
H 15 10 5 7 — 37
SG (58): Addison Williams 22, Emma Cutshall 12, Hailey Brooks 9, Amelia Mullins 5, Ryleigh Gregg 4, Madison Hensley 4, Haley Susong 2.
H (37): Taylor Berry 10, Macy Henry 10, Madison McClain 7, Linsey Jenkins 6, Piper Helle 4, Ryleigh Nickles 2.
BOYS HAMPTON 78 SOUTH GREENE 58
After a manageable first half, Hampton blitzed South Greene with a 26-point third quarter.
Michael Harrison hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the third quarter. Dalton Holtsclaw also hit his fourth and fifth triples in the frame before finishing with 19 points. Cadon Buckles scored nine of his 11 points in the first half for the Bulldogs (10-4)
Four players hit double figures for South Greene (5-10), led by 13-point efforts from Chandler Fillers and Clint Lamb. Luke Myers added 12 points and T.J. Buckner scored 11 for the Rebels.
Lamb hit an early 3-pointer and went 6-of-7 at the foul line, while Fillers hit three of his six field goals in the opening quarter.
SG 17 12 15 14 — 58
H 23 12 26 17 — 78
SG (58): Chandler Fillers 13, Clint Lamb 13, Luke Myers 12, T.J. Buckner 11, Conner Marshall 7, Woody Hixson 2.
H (78): Dalton Holtsclaw 19, Michael Harrison 14, Cadon Buckles 11, Conor Burleson 9, Morgan Lyons 8, Logan Whitehead 7, Hayden Campbell 5, Levi Lyons 2, Dylan Trivett 2, Chance Point 1.
UP NEXT
South Greene travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday.