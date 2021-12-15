South Greene coach Stephen Gregg has been looking for some young players to step up when adversity strikes, and Tuesday night against Hampton that’s exactly what happened.
With senior leader Addison Williams still sidelined with a bad ankle, and with sophomore scorer Hailey Brooks picking up two quick first quarter fouls, adversity hit early in the game for the Lady Rebels.
Gregg’s Rebels never panicked, but instead took charge with a high-low attack on offense and some key baskets from sophomore Emma Cutshall and junior Jordyn Roderick to run past the Lady Bulldogs 76-50 in a non-conference game.
The Rebel men came out on the short end of an 80-73 score, giving the two squads a split of the doubleheader between two old Watauga Conference rivals.
It was the final pre-Christmas games for the Rebels. The ladies will play in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic the week after Christmas, while the men will compete in a holiday tournament at Cherokee.
Lady Rebels Pull Away
South Greene (6-7) was on the bad side of a 7-6 score with three minutes gone in the game, and Brooks had already been retired to the bench for the rest of the half after picking up two personal fouls. The Rebels responded with a 12-0 run the rest of the first quarter to take an 18-7 lead and were never really seriously threatened after that.
“We’ve been preaching to the girls that when things go bad, somebody has to step up, and I think they are doing that,” Gregg said. “Addison tweaked that ankle again against Grainger and we decided to let it rest for a while. Then when Hailey (Brooks) got that second foul, I got her on the bench. She might have been able to not pick up another one the rest of the half, and maybe if it was tournament time I would not have taken her out, but I didn’t want to risk it in this game.”
Roderick got all 14 of her points in the first half, and Madison Hensley had nine points in the first two quarters. In the second frame, South Greene began to pull away as Cutshall hit from deep and Hensley and Roderick each scored seven points as the home team went on a 12-3 run midway of the quarter to pull ahead by 20 and hold a 45-25 advantage at intermission.
When the second half began, Brooks came off the bench and totally put away the visitors by scoring 16 points in the third canto and take a 67-42 lead.
“I think she came out hungry In the third,” Gregg smiled. “She can score a lot of points when she gets it going like that.”
For the game Brooks’ 16 points led the way while the 14 from Roderick and Cutshall followed and Hensley added nine.
Linsey Jenkins had a game-high 26 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (6-5).
Score by quarters:
Hampton 7 18 17 8—50
South Greene 18 27 22 9—76
Hampton (50): Helle 2, McClain 0, Henry 7, Linsey Jenkins 26, Berry 6, Smith 2, R.McClain 1, Lambert 5, Eastep 1.
South Greene (76): Hensley 9, Hailey Brooks 16, Emma Cutshall 14, Mullins 6, Clark 7, Jordyn Roderick 14, Susong 7, Marshall 1, Gregg 2.
3-Point Goals: Ha—3 (Jenkins 2, Lambert). SG—4 (Cutshall 2, Susong, Brooks).
Rebel Boys Drop Thriller
It was a nip-and-tuck game all the way in the boys’ contest, but Hampton rallied down the stretch to take an 80-73 win and remain unbeaten on the year at 7-0. South Greene drops to 4-8.
If there was a turning point in the game, it probably occurred in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. The Rebels had just turned in a superb third quarter, breaking from a 42-42 halftime draw to take a 60-54 lead at the horn.
Hampton got a bit sloppy with the ball in that third period, making eight turnovers, and South Greene took advantage.
But the Bulldogs turned the tables in the early going of the fourth period, going on an 8-0 run, thanks to four turnovers by the Rebels. That moved them to a 62-60 lead. South Greene got even at 62 and again at 64, but Dalton Holtsclaw, who led Hampton with 16 points, hit a basket to give his team a 66-64 lead and they never trailed again.
Hampton went up by a 73-68 score, but the Rebs clawed back, and when Clint Lamb drove the lane for a short jumper with 32 seconds left, the Rebs trailed by only 74-73.
The Bulldogs worked the clock down to 18 seconds before the Rebs were forced to foul, and Holtsclaw nailed both pressure free throws to build the lead to 76-73.
With the ball and a chance to tie, the officiating breaks went against the home team as a walking call gave the ball back to Hampton with 11 seconds left, and two more free throws by Isaiah McCoury put a nail in the coffin.
The contest was a foul marathon, and Hampton made good use of the line by hitting 11-of-15 down the stretch.
Holtsclaw’s 16 led the winners while Conor Burleson netted 14 and McCoury and Logan Whitehead each scored 11.
Senior point guard Clint Lamb had a big night with 25 points to lead all scorers in the game. He made 13-of-16 free throws, including the final 10 he attempted. Senior Luke Myers chipped in with 15 points and had eight rebounds. Chandler Fillers and Hayden Hartman each scored nine in the losing effort.
Score by quarters:
Hampton 24 18 12 26—80
South Greene 20 22 18 13—73
Hampton (80): Isaiah McCoury 11, Buckles 9, Dalton Holtsclaw 16, Logan Whitehead 11, Conor Burleson 14, Campbell 2, Harrison 9, Lyons 8.
South Greene (73): Clint Lamb 25, Fillers 9, Luke Myers 15 Hartman 9, Buckner 8, Marshall 4, Roderick 3.
3-Point Goals: Ha—5 (Holtsclaw 3, Buckles, Harrison). SG—4 (Hartman 3, Buckner).