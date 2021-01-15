Luke Myers pumped in 21 points to lead the South Greene Rebels to a 60-53 win over Lakeway Christian on Thursday night.
South Greene trailed 14-12 after one quarter and led 29-25 at halftime.
South Greene led 42-41 after three quarters before Myers scored six points in the fourth to help the Rebels pull away.
Jay Higgins added 11 points for South Greene, while Ty Bailey, Aydan Hawk and Isaac Hoese each chipped in seven.
South Greene, now 8-3, hosts Chuckey-Doak on Friday.
Shajai Jackson scored a game-high 24 points for Lakeway Christian (2-5).
GIRLS Lakeway Christian 55, South Greene 53
South Greene rallied from an 18-2 deficit after one quarter but ultimately came up short and fell to 5-9 on the season.
The Lady Rebels trailed 30-22 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters before outscoring Lakeway 20-16 in the fourth.
Haley Kells led South Greene with 14 points. Kiley Collins scored 13 and Ava Clark finished with 10.
Madi Hawk scored 14 points for Lakeway Christian (12-5).
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS South Greene 56, Chuckey-Doak 42
Jase Roderick scored a game-high 23 points for South Greene, while Cayden Fillers had 13 and Brendan Lisenby chipped in eight.
Chuckey-Doak got 18 points from Cash Paysinger, nine from Don Atchinson and eight from Kaine Ricker.
South Greene won the JV game 22-13. Lucas Couch, Evan Stills and Will Arrowood each scored four points for the Rebels.
South Greene 65, West Greene 27
Behind 16 points from Jase Roderick and 11 each from Colby Brooks and Brendan Lisenby, South Greene ran off from West.
Braden McCamey led West with 11 points.
South Greene won the JV game 41-14. Evan Stills scored 10 points, Gavin Dyer had eight and Zachary Mason finished with six.
Ayden Lamons led West with six points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS Liberty Bell 51, Greeneville 22
Maria Lyde scored nine points and Destani Bailey added six for Greeneville.
Liberty Bell won the JV game 34-23. Bailey tallied six points, while Aaliyah Story had four.