The South Greene boys and girls golf teams picked up wins Thursday at Graysburg Hills in a four-team match among the county schools.
Daniel Worley led the Rebels with a 39 which was good enough for medalist honors. Kolten Gregg shot a 40, Benji Connor 43 and Dustin Crum 48 for South Greene’s team score of 170.
Alec Jones shot a 52 and Luke Roberts 62.
Chuckey-Doak was second with a 185. Jordan Pruitt shot a 43, Tyler Morrison 44, Samuel Riddle 47 and Avery Armstrong 51.
Ethan Smith shot a 52 and Kyle Malone 56.
North Greene turned in a team score of 188 led by Ricky Compton’s 40. Jeshua Crawford had a 42, Evan Starnes 44 and Connor Fitzgerald 62.
Tilynn Willet led West Greene with a 43, Connor Campbell shot a 53, Jonathan Lamb 55 and A.J. Majors a 60 for a team score of 211.
In the girls contest, the Lady Rebels shot a 91 with Madison Hensley turning in a 45 for medalist honors. Lindsey Howlett and Maylei Hildebrand each had a 46.
Rori Ware shot a 49 for West Greene and Jessica Ford had a 50 for the Lady Buffs’ score of 99.
Layla Fox shot a 52 for Chuckey-Doak.