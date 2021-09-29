Don’t expect Stephen Gregg to boast about his accomplishments, even when he reaches a career milestone.
Gregg himself didn’t realize until after the fact what he’d accomplished with last Thursday’s win against Hancock County. Only when prompted to tally South Greene’s wins and losses during his tenure did he realize it — Gregg had just earned his 400th win as the Lady Rebels’ volleyball coach.
After Tuesday’s tri-match sweep at Gatlinburg-Pittman, Gregg’s volleyball coaching record now stands at 403-89. But who’s counting? Certainly not Gregg.
“I’ve just been blessed to come in and have the athletes and the work ethic they put in,” he said. “It’s all the girls doing the hard work, the extra time they put in. Teaching and coaching here is a special deal.”
Upon arriving at South Greene in 2010, Gregg had spent the previous decade coaching basketball and volleyball at Nolachuckey Elementary. He first interviewed for the girls basketball coaching vacancy when he learned the volleyball job would soon be open as well.
Why not, he thought. Gregg was used to coaching both sports by that point anyway. Having an assistant coach like Mike Taylor, who still accompanies Gregg on the sideline, made things that much easier.
“When I’ve had to step out for sickness or surgeries, Coach Mike has been there,” Gregg said.
Not to mention, longtime West Greene coach Reece Baughard has since joined the South Greene coaching staff as well.
WINNING STATE OF MIND
South Greene had gone to the TSSAA state tournament in 2009, and the Lady Rebels have never missed state in Gregg’s first 11 seasons. But Gregg’s first trip to the state’s biggest volleyball stage was special. Not only did South Greene not have any seniors on the team, but they qualified as one of the smallest schools in Class 2A at the time, finishing fourth.
“We were a little fish in a big pond,” Gregg said.
Sustained success is typically a larger challenge. But not on Rebel Hill.
The Lady Rebels have never finished lower than fourth at the state tournament under Gregg. They finished state runner-up in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 — each time to a private school before the TSSAA moved all private schools to Division II. Their most recent runner-up finish came despite losing two setters to injury.
Record wise, South Greene’s best season came in 2015 at 46-3. One of those wins came over eventual champion Goodpasture to open the state tournament.
“I’ve been a firm believer that it’s not the hours you put in, but it’s what you put in the hours,” Gregg said. “I feel like we’ve polished our game and come a long way. We’re more like a volleyball team, and people don’t see us as just basketball kids trying to play volleyball.”
RIGHT AT HOME
Gregg may have graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School, but he’s become an iconic coaching figure at South Greene — both for girls basketball and volleyball. He’s coached the Lady Rebels basketball program to a pair of state titles.
While he’d coached volleyball to the state tournament, he admitted basketball didn’t start as smoothly. But he’s silenced any critics he might have faced earlier in his career.
“I guess now I’m too stubborn to be run off,” Gregg joked. “I’m a competitor. I’ve played sports my whole life … I just love a challenge. Trying to get better than you were the year before is what drives me.”
South Greene has won 15 straight district championships — 11 under Gregg — entering the 2021 district tournament. Only once under Gregg has South Greene not won the region championship (2017).
With a daughter in ninth grade and a son in fifth, Gregg has naturally sacrificed family time — although he has coached his children’s sports teams through the years. And Gregg credited his wife, Tallie, for helping him balance his schedule.
“Without her taking on more responsibility at home, I couldn’t do this,” Gregg said. “She’s always supported me even when people have had doubts.
“(South Greene) is a great place to work. You’ve got so many good bonds with the people you work with … I can’t ask for a better coaching staff and a more supportive family.”
Gregg said the state tournament talk can begin soon. But until then, it’s one day at a time.
GIVING THANKS
Gregg: “First and foremost, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing me this opportunity. All of this would not be possible without a supportive family to allow me to chase this dream. I want to give a special thanks to my wife Tallie for being understanding, encouraging and supportive throughout this journey. I also want to extend my gratitude for all the countless hours that Mike Taylor has given to this program and a huge shoutout to the wonderful players we’ve have the privilege to coach.
“I would also like to thank the late Clark Justice for hiring me at Nolachuckey Elementary in 2000 and giving me my first opportunity to coach volleyball 21 years ago.”