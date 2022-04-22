MOSHEIM — West Greene sophomore Mason McCamey lashed an eighth-inning base hit to the outfield which brought in the walk-off run and the Buffaloes edged county and district rival South Greene 4-3 Thursday at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field.
It seemed for the better part of the ball game that the contest would fittingly end on a bases-loaded walk by one of the teams because bases on balls were plentiful. Hits were not. South Greene pitchers issued 10 walks and hit five batters. West Greene hurlers walked 11 batters and hit another. The Rebels managed only one base hit in the extra inning affair, while the Buffs got only five safe blows.
“We’ve played them three times and each time it has been a close game,” Buff Coach Adrian Sauceman said. “Keith (Valentine) threw 119 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, and allowed only one hit. But he somehow was able to keep us in it despite all the walks. Last year when we had games like this we would give up a big inning. Tonight we kept battling and making plays and didn’t let them get the big inning.”
The Rebels led from the first inning until West Greene got even in the bottom of the sixth. Both teams kept making plays to keep from giving up scores as the Buffs left 15 runners stranded in the game while the Rebs had 11 runners left standing on the paths for the night.
The Rebels threatened seriously in the top of the eighth after Alec Jones and Brendan Lisenby both walked with one out. Nate Lisenby then smashed a line drive that Mason McCamey nabbed at third and was able to beat Jones back to the third base bag for the double play that ended the threat.
McCamey then came through at the plate in the home half of the eighth. Jaden Gregg and Keith Valentine were both hit by pitches with nobody out. Cameron Wilhoit sacrificed the runners with a bunt, and McCamey followed with the hit to deep center that brought home the game-winner.
“I’m just really happy for Mason,” Sauceman said. “He’s been in a lot of big spots for us this year. I told him I had him batting where he was (clean-up) for a reason. And he turned that double play for us that was huge in the top of the inning. Nobody works harder than him in trying to improve on defense.”
The victory improved West Greene to 4-4 in district play, 8-10 overall. South Greene drops to 5-12 on the year and 4-6 in the league. Sauceman knows his squad still has a tough week ahead of them.
“We’ve still got a lot of league games to play in the next week or so,” he said. “Today was the first game we’ve played since last Thursday, due to the rainouts. We looked rusty.”
The Rebels got on the board in the top of the first when Nate Lisenby got what would be the only hit of the night for his squad. His one-out single was followed by walks to Jesse Lawing and Tucker Brown, and Hayden Hartman got the RBI on an infield groundout.
South Greene made it 2-0 with another run in the second. Cody Rambo reached on an error, went to second on a groundout, moved to third on a wild pitch, then scored when another pitch got past the catcher and rolled to the back of the box.
West Greene got their first run in the bottom of the second. Judson Higgins walked, stole second and then scored on a base hit to right by Maddox Garber.
South Greene got one run in the fourth to improve their lead, and again they manufactured a run without the benefit of a hit. Seth Franklin was hit by a pitch with one out and walks to Jones and Nate Lisenby loaded the sacks. Franklin came across when an infield grounder off the bat of Lawing was bobbled for an error.
West Greene made it 3-2 with a run in the fifth on an infield single by Valentine, a walk to McCamey and a base hit up the middle by Justin Tweed.
They tied the game with a run in the sixth. Cameron Wilhoit walked with the bases loaded to force in the tying run. Graydon Rader then came on to pitch and left the bases loaded by coaxing a flyout.
Both teams had their chances in the seventh. The Rebs got two on with two out but couldn’t get a timely hit. Tweed walked to start the bottom of the frame and with two outs, Conner Campbell blooped a hit behind second base with Tweed racing to third. But the third out was registered on a fly to the outfield.
McCamey’s double play in the top of the eighth thwarted South Greene’s hopes, setting the stage for the McCamey walk-off hit in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams are playing again today at West Greene in the Greene Fling. The Rebels take on North Greene at 4:30, then the Buffs will play Cherokee in the second half of the twin-bill.
SOUTH GREENE 110 100 00 — 3 1 0
WEST GREENE 010 011 01 — 4 5 3
WP: Wampler. LP: Rader.