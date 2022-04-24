042522 SG SOFTBALL

The South Greene Lady Rebels pose with their plaque after winning the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Bronze Division championship on Sunday.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

Allison Penley earned every bit of her Bronze Division Most Valuable Player honors.

Penley batted 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, leading the Lady Rebels’ 12-2 rout of Cloudland in Sunday’s Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Bronze Division championship game.

The Lady Rebels (12-11) collected 15 hits with Madison Hensley going 3-for-4. Whitney Casteel and Anna Willett both hit a double and a single.

Penley ended the game early by run rule, smacking a two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth. Her first-inning double and Katie Willett’s RBI single gave the Lady Rebels a 3-0 lead.

Anna Willett wore a pitch with the bases loaded, and Penley singled home two more runs in the second to make it 6-0. The Lady Rebels pushed across four more in the third, as Casteel and Anna Willett both hit RBI singles and Penley doubled in another.

Lexi Miller struck out four batters and allowed two earned runs on six hits to get the win. And the runs didn’t come until South Greene already led 10-0.

Kaylee Whitson (double), Hannah Penley, Katie Willett and Miller all had one hit for the Lady Rebels.

UP NEXT

South Greene hosts Grainger on Monday.

BRONZE DIVISION ALL-TOURNAMENT

South Greene — Allison Penley (MVP), Whitney Casteel, Katie Willett

Cloudland — Ryan Turbyfill, Karah Fields

Chuckey-Doak — Breanna Roberts, Makayla Ramsey

North Greene — Cambell Gaby

West Greene — Hannah Deyton

SILVER DIVISION ALL-TOURNAMENT

Morristown East — Kylie Rader (MVP), Ella Wampler, Jessica Harris

Unicoi Co. — Faith Bennett, Betsabe Chavez

West Ridge — Bradlie Warner, Natalie Moore

Unaka — Alana Parsons

Carter — Gracie Miller

GOLD DIVISION ALL-TOURNAMENT

Greeneville — Leah Phillips (MVP), Ella Moore, Ansley Collins

Morristown West — Briony Bunsic, Jaelyn McDaniel

David Crockett — Ashlyn Dulaney, Sydney Hodges

Sullivan East — Jayla Vance

Volunteer — Addyson Fisher

