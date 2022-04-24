Allison Penley earned every bit of her Bronze Division Most Valuable Player honors.
Penley batted 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, leading the Lady Rebels’ 12-2 rout of Cloudland in Sunday’s Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Bronze Division championship game.
The Lady Rebels (12-11) collected 15 hits with Madison Hensley going 3-for-4. Whitney Casteel and Anna Willett both hit a double and a single.
Penley ended the game early by run rule, smacking a two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth. Her first-inning double and Katie Willett’s RBI single gave the Lady Rebels a 3-0 lead.
Anna Willett wore a pitch with the bases loaded, and Penley singled home two more runs in the second to make it 6-0. The Lady Rebels pushed across four more in the third, as Casteel and Anna Willett both hit RBI singles and Penley doubled in another.
Lexi Miller struck out four batters and allowed two earned runs on six hits to get the win. And the runs didn’t come until South Greene already led 10-0.
Kaylee Whitson (double), Hannah Penley, Katie Willett and Miller all had one hit for the Lady Rebels.
UP NEXT
South Greene hosts Grainger on Monday.
BRONZE DIVISION ALL-TOURNAMENT
South Greene — Allison Penley (MVP), Whitney Casteel, Katie Willett
Cloudland — Ryan Turbyfill, Karah Fields
Chuckey-Doak — Breanna Roberts, Makayla Ramsey
North Greene — Cambell Gaby
West Greene — Hannah Deyton
SILVER DIVISION ALL-TOURNAMENT
Morristown East — Kylie Rader (MVP), Ella Wampler, Jessica Harris
Unicoi Co. — Faith Bennett, Betsabe Chavez
West Ridge — Bradlie Warner, Natalie Moore
Unaka — Alana Parsons
Carter — Gracie Miller
GOLD DIVISION ALL-TOURNAMENT
Greeneville — Leah Phillips (MVP), Ella Moore, Ansley Collins
Morristown West — Briony Bunsic, Jaelyn McDaniel
David Crockett — Ashlyn Dulaney, Sydney Hodges
Sullivan East — Jayla Vance
Volunteer — Addyson Fisher