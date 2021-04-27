South Greene’s Haley Kells became the first local athlete to earn a trip to the Spring Fling by placing second in the Small Division East Region Pentathlon on Monday.
Kells was second in the shot put, third in the high jump, third in the 100 meter hurdles, fourth in the long jump and seventh in the 800 meters.
South Greene’s Abbey King placed fifth and will have a chance to earn an at large spot in the state championship after all three regions have been completed.
King was first in the high jump, third in the long jump, fifth in the 100 meter hurdles, fifth in the shot put and eighth in the 800 meters.
The Lady Rebels’ Ava Clark placed ninth and West Greene’s Macy Hinkle was 13th out of 16 competitors.
The state pentathlon will be held May 20 in Clarksville at Austin Peay State University.
TENNIS Greeneville Rolls
MORRISTOWN — The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils and Greene Devils both finished undefeated in district play with wins at Morristown West. The Lady Devils won 9-0, while the Devils won 8-1.
Both teams secure the No. 1 seed for the district championship and will host Sevier County on May 4 for the title. They will play a non-district match at Science Hill on Thursday.
In girls, Katie Leonard won 8-2, Morgan Mysinger won 8-1, Allie Renner won 8-4, Zoey Hayes won 8-3, Nia Newberry won 8-2 and Palmer Ballard won 8-0.
In doubles, Leonard and Mysinger won 8-4, Renner and Ballard won 8-0, and Hayes and Newberry won 8-3.
In boys, Brayden Kennedy won 8-1, Jackson Weems won 8-2, Tanner Smith won 8-5, Noah Helton won 8-1 and Grayson Hite won 8-3.
In doubles, Kennedy and Weems won 8-2, Flaglor and Hite won 8-6, and Smith and Helton won 8-1.
SOFTBALL Greeneville 5 Grainger 4
Ella Moore’s RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Greeneville a walk-off win.
Moore finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Ashlyn Rachon was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
Leah Phillips and Madison Carpenter each added a hit for Greeneville, which plays at Grainger on Tuesday.
Kaley Bradley went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up seven hits, walked three and struck out five. Two of Grainger’s four runs were earned.
BASEBALL North Greene 10 Northview Academy 1
North Greene’s Chance Campbell went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Tucker Owen was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Carter Morelock was 2-for-4 with four RBI. Jonah Palmer, Dakota Robbins, Micah Jones and Cayden Foulks each added a hit.
Carson Whaley drew the start on the mound for North Greene and pitched 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, an unearned run, walked two and struck out two.
Jeshua Crawford tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief, walked two and struck out one.
Owen closed with 1 1/3 innings, gave up two hits, walked none and struck out two.