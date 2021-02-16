South Greene’s Abbey King placed second in the high jump on Monday at the Tennessee State High School Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
King cleared a height of 4 feet, 10 inches to earn her second place finish. Gianna Bullock of Ensworth came in first place with a jump of 5 feet.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Hampton 69, Chuckey-Doak 62
Despite getting 26 points from senior Earendia Davis, the Lady Black Knights closed their regular season with a loss.
Freshman Hayleigh Hensley added 12 points for Chuckey-Doak.