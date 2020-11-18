South Greene quarterback Luke Myers has been named a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in Class 2A.
Will Meadows of Meigs County and Khalik Ganaway of Peabody are the other Class 2A finalists.
Myers will lead South Greene against Meadows and Meigs County in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at Meigs County on Friday night.
The Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Dec. 8 during a luncheon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 5. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semifinalists will each receive a certificate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2020 MR. FOOTBALL FINALISTS
DIVISION I, CLASS A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg; Kyler Parker, Moore County; Jared Stone, South Pittsburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody; Will Meadows, Meigs County; Luke Myers, South Greene
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Anthony Brown, Milan; Grey Carroll, Alcoa; Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton; Rivers Hunt, Hardin County; Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central; Prince Kollie, David Crockett; Destin Wade, Summit
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood; Jalen Hunt, McMinn County; C.J. Taylor, Warren County
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jon Lewis, DCA; Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian; Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS 2A
James Dunn, CAK; Langston Patterson, CPA; Dietrick Pennington, ECS
DIVISION II, CLASS 3A
B.J. Harris, McCallie; Dallan Hayden, CBHS; D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy; Trey Turk, Oakland; Connor Wood, Lexington