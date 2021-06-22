Harold C. (Buddy) and Shirley Brown Southerland will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 26.
They were married June 26, 1976, at Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk by the late Rev. Clyde Rhea.
They have one daughter and son-in-law: Lisa and David Carter, of Bulls Gap; one son and daughter-in-law: Matt and Corrie Southerland, of Knoxville; two grandchildren: Lucas and Sophie Southerland, of Greeneville; and two step-grandchildren: Casen and Layla Maddux, of Knoxville.
Harold is retired from self-employed carpentry and Shirley is retired from Greene County Schools.
Harold is the son of the late Carl and Olgie Southerland, of Greeneville.
Shirley is the daughter of the late James (Jim) and Nellie Brown, of Mohawk.