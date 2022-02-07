JOHNSON CITY — Jalen Ingram has brought yet another championship to South Greene.
More specifically, a state title. At 1.88 meters, a personal record, Ingram won the high jump state title at Sunday’s Tennessee High School Indoor Track & Field Championships.
And Ingram didn’t take the podium alone. Junior teammate Hunter Burkey placed fifth in the high jump at 1.73 meters. Both Ingram and Burkey earned All-State indoor honors as a result.
Burkey also finished eighth in the triple jump, at 11.04 meters.
Sophomore Dion Blair set personal records in both the high jump (1.63 meters) and long jump (5.13 meters), placing 10th in the former event.
Aydan Dyer, who along with Natalie Friese set a PR in the 200 meters, placed seventh in the triple jump with a personal-best 8.81 meters.
The Greeneville boys placed fifth, and South Greene 13th out of 31 team scores.
The Greeneville boys had some all-state finishes of their own.
Jaden Stevenson-Williams took the podium in two events. He finished state runner-up in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 6.98 seconds. Stevenson-Williams edged teammate Mason Gudger in the event by less than 0.01 seconds, as Gudger took the podium in third.
In the long jump, Stevenson-Williams came in third with a leap of 6.79 meters.
Dustin Brock Moore placed third in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing the finals in 8.19 seconds. All three Greene Devils earned All-State honors.