Luke Myers knows exactly what to expect for his first college football practice, or at least how it’ll start.
To fire his new teammates up, Myers learned he’d line up opposite a familiar face — his brother Levi Myers.
“I’m not looking forward to that, being a quarterback,” Luke joked, “but it’ll definitely be something special.”
On Friday, Luke Myers held a ceremony at South Greene High School, having signed to continue his education and his football career at Carson-Newman University.
Recruited as a quarterback to guide the Eagles’ triple option offense, Myers could also play slot receiver or strong safety depending on Carson-Newman’s needs.
Myers remained uncommitted throughout his senior year until announcing his verbal commitment to the Eagles on April 2. Having left a recent fall camp at Carson-Newman as one of the top performers, Myers caught coach Mike Clowney’s attention.
South Greene’s all-time leading passer eventually narrowed his options to two schools — Carson-Newman and ETSU. But the ability to reunite with his brother Levi for two more seasons ultimately lured Luke to Mossy Creek.
”(Levi) knows everybody up there and how it goes, so he was able to explain to me that and he helped me get started here,” Luke Myers said. “Looking forward to playing with him a couple more years.”
Myers knows he won’t be able to outrun college defenses the same way he did during high school. But he indicated the triple option offense feels right for him given his dual-threat abilities.
“I feel like I’m a good fit because I can run the ball well and throw the ball well too,” he said. “Getting used to the overall speed change, working on standing more in the pocket … it’s going to be a huge step up from high school. But I’m looking forward to competing and developing my game.”
While he’s undecided on a specific career, Myers indicated he will study business management at Carson-Newman.
Myers certainly left his mark on South Greene, especially the Rebels’ record books.
He finished as a Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football finalist his junior season, guiding the Rebels to a 12-1 record with their second TSSAA quarterfinal appearance in three years.
Myers quarterbacked South Greene to a 9-3 record and its third conference title in four years his senior season, finishing as a Mr. Football semifinalist. He accounted for 3,410 total offensive yards — completing 157 passes for 2,848 yards and rushing for 562 with 44 total touchdowns. He also averaged 36 yards on 10 punts while recording 28 tackles, one for loss.
Not to mention, Myers posted those numbers while accumulating a 4.23 grade point average. He and his South Greene senior teammates posted a 39-11 record in four years, the best in school history.
“It’s special to leave that mark, but I look forward to fulfilling my destiny at the next level,” Myers said. “It’s one of those things you’ve got to just look back and be glad it happened. We did some things that nobody else has (at South Greene).”