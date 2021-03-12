You know what they say. Boyfriends and girlfriends who hit together stay together.
Athletic couple of the year at Milligan University? Has to be Braden Spano and Katie Cronin, of course.
The longtime Greeneville lovebirds are sweet as they can be on each other. But not so much on opposing pitchers.
Spano, a burly freshman first baseman on the Buffaloes’ baseball team, is batting a team-best .358 (24-for-67) with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 RBI through 20 games. He’s also walked 10 times, and his .456 on-base percentage and .657 slugging percentage are also team-highs.
Cronin, a sophomore outfielder on the Buffs’ softball team, is batting a team-best .737 (28-for-38) – not a typo – with three doubles, a team-best 14 RBI and five stolen bases through 12 games. And get this – she has yet to strike out.
“We’re just trying to take it a day at a time, trying to help our individual teams,” Spano said. “We don’t talk about averages or anything like that. We just try to do whatever we can to help our teams win.”
Spano and Cronin have been dating about two years now. They hang out, watch TV, grab a bite to eat and chat about all the usual stuff. You know, school, friends and squaring up fastballs.
“We hit once or twice a week together whenever we have off time,” Spano said. “We take turns throwing to each other. I’ll try to show her some things like staying through the ball and I’ll give her some drills to help her work on it, and vice versa.”
Said Cronin, “Give him credit. He’s really good at helping me with my swing. And I’ll watch his hands when he’s hitting and make sure he’s not coming around the ball and rolling over, things like that. It’s just good to have someone with you who knows what they’re talking about.”
Between classes, workouts, practices and games, life as a college athlete is stressful. And being in a steady relationship, having someone to come off the field to, can be settling.
“Sometimes we get caught up in the moment and all our thoughts are on softball or baseball,” Cronin said. “It’s good to have someone who you can talk with about it if you need to.
“With Braden being a freshman, I told him coming in that it’s different than high school. There’s a lot more work. But you just have to relax and take it one day at a time.”
Cronin has been hotter than GameStop stock. In the 10 games in which she’s had a plate appearance, she’s had at least one hit. In three of those, she had two hits. In three others, she had three hits. And in three more, she had four hits.
Trying to find a hole in No. 9’s swing right now is like trying to find fraud in the presidential election. It doesn’t exist.
“This year, my biggest thing is I’ve told myself to have patience in the box,” Cronin said. “Last year, coming in as a freshman, I was just super anxious. First pitch, I normally swung whether it was a strike or not. So this year, I’ve just told myself to slow down, be calm and wait for a good pitch. It’s helped me so far. I’m seeing the ball really well right now.”
Sift Spano’s stats. Notice anything interesting? Right there between the seven doubles and three home runs are the two triples, evidence the big guy is in the best shape of his career.
Running the length of a football field before an outfielder can get the ball to third takes wheels, and speed is something Spano has struggled with throughout his career due to chronic knee trouble.
“I’m working out, doing a lot of mobility stuff,” he said. “My knees are less sore, too, because my coaches understand I have knee problems and DH me during some midweek games to give my legs a little break.
“Being healthy is a big part of playing well, especially in college. It’s good to feel your body can compete every day. I’m still slow, but I’m not nearly as slow as I was. I’ve had two triples, which is two more than I had my whole life before I got here. That’s a good sign.”
Milligan’s baseball team is 11-9. The Buffs host Kentucky Christian at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The softball team is 11-1 and travels to Columbia College in South Carolina for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.
For Spano and Cronin, the romance continues. On and off the diamond.