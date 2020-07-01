The Greeneville Greene Devils might not know if they’ll be playing football this fall, but they now know who will be in charge whenever they do take the field.
On Tuesday in the Greeneville High lecture hall, longtime assistant coach Eddie Spradlen was introduced as coach.
“The first thing I want to say is how honored and humble I am to be the football coach at Greeneville High School,” said Spradlen, who has been on Greeneville’s football coaching staff for 13 years while also teaching physical education. “ … If you know me, when I’m in the weight room or wherever, I’m full throttle, I’m all in, I’m giving it my all every day. That’s what you’re going to get from me and this football program. I’m going to give you my all all the time.”
Spradlen takes over for Dan Hammonds, who resigned June 6. Hammonds, who took over the program when Caine Ballard stepped down following back-to-back 15-0 state championship seasons in 2017 and 2018, coached the Greene Devils to a 10-3 record and to the Class 4A state quarterfinals where they lost to eventual state champion Elizabethton last season.
Prior to that, Hammonds had been an assistant on Greeneville’s football coaching staff for 14 seasons.
Spradlen was named interim coach on June 8 and was among four finalists to fill the vacancy.
“This program comes with a lot of high expectations,” Spradlen said emphatically. “A lot of people who don’t want this job, they don’t want to deal with those expectations. But that’s why I want the job.
“I’m not somebody who wants to be average in anything I do. I want to be the best. I’m not spending all my time just to be average. I want to work the kids and make them the best football team we can be, but even better men.
“… I hope I’ve earned the players’ trust as a head coach in the weeks I’ve been the interim. They know I’m there for them. They know I’m all in for them.”
Spradlen says he aims to carry forward the “Greene Devil Standard of commitment and excellence both on and off the football field.”
“The Greene Devil Standard – that’s something Coach Ballard, I and other coaches came up with during Coach Ballard’s tenure,” he said. “That’s who I am. That’s who Coach Ballard is. I’ve talked with a bunch of players and coaches about what the Greene Devil Standard means. It’s relentless effort, toughness, passion, discipline, hard work, attitude, attention to detail, tradition, doing the little things right all the time, every rep matters and – most importantly – family.
“We want to continue to meet those expectations as a program and a community. Let’s continue to outwork our opponents. It takes everybody. Go Devils.”
Spradlen thanked Greeneville administrators for giving him the opportunity to coach and “believing in me.” He thanked past coaches for their mentorship and Greeneville athletic trainer Glenn Evatt for keeping the Greene Devils healthy.
When talking about his family and Ballard, Spradlen became emotional. He paused for a drink from a bottle of water and to compose himself.
“I want to thank my wife and my kids for all the love and support. It don’t matter if we win or lose on Friday night, you’re there for me. And I also want to thank the rest of my family, my mom, my dad for being here,” Spradlen said, choking back tears. “… My man, Caine Ballard, I can’t put into words what you mean to me. He believed in me as a coach, but more as a true friend. He’s somebody I can always count on, a true mentor. He showed me how to raise a son and how to build relationships with student-athletes. I’ll be forever grateful for you. Thank you.”
When Ballard stepped down, Spradlen did not apply for the job. When Hammonds stepped down, though, he thought the time was right.
Ballard, who still teaches at Greeneville and serves as assistant athletic director, said he felt it was important to hire from within what has been a state championship program.
“I’m proud of Eddie and excited to death for him. What a deserving guy,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot here for years and I’ve watched him grow. He deserves this opportunity.
“It’s definitely the right decision. These kids are going to love playing for him. It’s his turn. And the kids needed somebody who is still on staff (from the state championship teams) because there’s a lot of great staff still here and I think the kids will respond to him.”
Greeneville has won four state championships and 12 conference championships with Spradlen on staff.
Spradlen will continue to work with the defense and has not named an offensive coordinator. Adam Hansel (receivers), David Crawford (running backs), Eric Simpkins (quarterbacks) and Danny Bentley (line), and defensive coaches Scott Harris and Casey Jones remain on staff. Spradlen also expects Broderick Gillespie to retain a role on the coaching staff.
Spradlen graduated from Tusculum University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. While at Tusculum, he was a four-year letterman in football and a member of the 2003 South Atlantic Conference championship team.
Spradlen earned a Master’s in Education in 2009 and an Educational Specialist degree in 2011 from Lincoln Memorial University.
Prior to coaching at Greeneville, Spradlen coached at South Doyle High School for three seasons.
“Since beginning this process, the committee has been focused on finding the correct person to carry on the success of our program in its entirety,” said Greeneville principal Patrick Fraley. “Factoring in the academic, character development, leadership, and athletic sides of the equation, we feel that we have accomplished this with the promotion of Coach Spradlen. He has served our community, school and players for many years and knows very well what the Greene Devil Standard is and what that culture entails.
“The process was very thorough with some excellent candidates, we have the utmost confidence that Coach Spradlen is ready, willing, and able to keep moving the Greene Devils forward toward continued success. He responded wonderfully in the two weeks he served as interim, doing an excellent job at motivating our student athletes to continue their hard work, control what they could control, and keep their focus on preparing for the upcoming season.”
Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes and Greeneville athletic director Brad Woolsey echoed Fraley.
“Coach Spradlen has been an integral part of building the Greene Devil football program into the successful championship caliber program that it is today,” Starnes said. “Coach Spradlen’s energy, enthusiasm, leadership and passion for Greene Devil football distinguished him from the strong group of applicants. He has developed strong relationships with the players and coaches and is a valued member of the GHS faculty.
“We believe that Eddie will not only continue the rich tradition of excellence that has been established within the program, but that he will build upon it as well. We are excited for the future of Greene Devil football.”
Said Woolsey, “Eddie Spradlen has been a central cog in the success of the Greene Devil football program over the last decade. His energy, passion, and love for the kids, the game and the community were always on display as an assistant coach. We are now excited to have him lead our football program as head coach.”
With the TSSAA’s annual dead period running June 22-July 5, the Greene Devils are slated to resume summer workouts on Monday.